The Scoop Podcast: Bumper WBBL|06 preview
Who are the big guns to watch out for and who are the young guns flying under the radar?!
16 October 2020, 08:02 AM AEST
Melbourne Stars legend and our favourite expert Kristen Beams joins The Scoop for a special bumper preview episode, where we take a deep dive into how each club is placed heading into WBBL|06.
1:19 - Brisbane Heat preview
4:21 - Adelaide Strikers preview
7:35 - Hobart Hurricanes preview
12:28 - Melbourne Stars preview
16:21 - Melbourne Renegades preview
20:07 - Perth Scorchers preview
24:23 - Sydney Sixers preview
28:49 - Sydney Thunder preview