The Scoop Podcast: Bumper WBBL|06 preview

Melbourne Stars legend and our favourite expert Kristen Beams joins The Scoop for a special bumper preview episode, where we take a deep dive into how each club is placed heading into WBBL|06.

1:19 - Brisbane Heat preview

4:21 - Adelaide Strikers preview

7:35 - Hobart Hurricanes preview

12:28 - Melbourne Stars preview

16:21 - Melbourne Renegades preview

20:07 - Perth Scorchers preview

24:23 - Sydney Sixers preview

28:49 - Sydney Thunder preview