The Scoop Podcast: Lanning relives a decade at the top

Australia captain Meg Lanning looks back on her debut, relives some major highlights and reflects on her evolution during a decade of international cricket

Cricket Network

7 January 2021, 11:14 AM AEST

cricket.com.au is a production of CA Digital Media - a division of Cricket Australia.

© 2021 Cricket Australia.

All rights reserved.

cricket-com-au-logo
cricket-com-au-logo