The Scoop Podcast: Lanning relives a decade at the top

Australia captain Meg Lanning joins The Scoop's Emily Collin and Laura Jolly to talk about her 10 years of international cricket, from taking over the captaincy at the ripe age of 21, to the well-documented challenges of 2017 and of course the rollercoaster that was the 2020 T20 World Cup.

From making her debut in front of 50 people in New Zealand, to taking her team to World Cup glory in front of 86,174 people at the MCG, enjoy one of the finest players we've ever seen reflect on a remarkable ten years.

