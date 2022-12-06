Release date confirmed as new Test doco trailer drops

The Test Season Two | Official Trailer

Ready for season two?! The highly successful docuseries The Test is back for a second season, with January 13 locked in as the release date for when it becomes available exclusively on Amazon Prime Video.

The series has been halved to four parts in its second instalment and offers a rare behind the scenes look into the packed 2021-22 season for the Australian Men's cricket team.

The streaming date was revealed today in conjunction with the release of the official trailer and gives a sneak peak into the journey of Pat Cummins' rise to becoming Test captain following the departure of Tim Paine.

The series will also delve into Justin Langer's exit following a 4-0 Ashes victory, before the team heads to the subcontinent for tours of Pakistan and Sri Lanka respectively.

Viewers will be presented with unprecedented access as the players pull back the curtain on the inner workings of the team, with the docuseries following the journey of key players such as Cummins, Nathan Lyon, Scott Boland, Umsan Khawaja and David Warner particularly closely.

Amazon Prime Video will show the series in Australia from January 13, with its release planned for more than 200 countries and territories around the world.

The Test is produced by CA Films in partnership with Australian production company Whooshka Media. Cricket Australia's Head of Broadcast & Production Richard Ostroff said that season two would be just as compelling as the first.

"Season One of The Test on Prime Video took fans into the inner sanctum of the national team and enthralled fans across the country. We knew Season Two needed to live up to the standard of its predecessor whilst offering new insights for viewers," he said.

"As a result of the terrific collaboration between our players and the production teams at CA, Whooshka, and Prime Video, I am thrilled to say Season Two does just that.

"Viewers will experience the unique world our elite Men's cricketers inhabit, whilst seeing from the inside how they navigate significant challenges both on and off the field. It is compelling."

Co-directors Sheldon Wynne and Adrian Brown (who directed season one) were excited for the new series to take a closer look at the players' lives away from the game.

"While Season One focussed on the rebuilding of the Australian men's team in the eyes of the Australian public, this series takes viewers closer to the player experience and into their lives off the pitch," they said.

"Whether it be Pat Cummins talking us through the challenges of juggling his test captaincy with his new fatherhood, or Usman Khawaja speaking at an Islamic college about his challenges growing up, the stories of the players are rare, and sometimes profound, insights into this new generation of cricketers.

"We feel audiences are going to get to know the Australian men's Test team in a way they never have before."