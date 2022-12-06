Release date confirmed as new Test doco trailer drops

The official trailer for season two of The Test documentary offers a glimpse of what we can expect when the full season arrives on Amazon Prime in January

cricket.com.au

6 December 2022, 07:08 AM AEST

cricket.com.au is a production of CA Digital Media - a division of Cricket Australia.

© 2022 Cricket Australia.

All rights reserved.

cricket-com-au-logo
cricket-com-au-logo