India v Australia Tests - Men

Aussies mull extra pace, India opener in firing line

Mitch Starc and Cameron Green look set to return for today's third Test, opening the door for extra options to the way Australia will line up, while India also look set to make a change

Louis Cameron in Indore

1 March 2023, 07:23 AM AEST

@LouisDBCameron

