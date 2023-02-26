Three battles that could decide the T20 World Cup final

'We're ready to execute': Aussies 'pumped' for final

Fiery fast bowlers versus star-studded top order

South Africa fast bowlers Marizanne Kapp and Shabnim Ismail make a strong case as the best new-ball combination in world cricket and the fiery Proteas will be full of confidence after putting England to the sword in the semi-final.

They now turn their attention to Australia’s top-order, where they will look to rattle Alyssa Healy, Beth Mooney and Meg Lanning early on – and no doubt then turn their attention to the middle-order that is the envy of the cricketing world, comprised of Ashleigh Gardner, Ellyse Perry, Tahlia McGrath and Grace Harris.

Ismail in particular was on a tear against England, clocking some of the fastest deliveries of her career – at one point hitting 128kph – as she bagged 3-27.

South Africa and Australia have met on relatively few occasions in international cricket (just six times in T20Is) but Kapp, Ismail and many of their teammates are WBBL regulars, and know the Australians back-to-front (and vice-versa).

"There’s no doubt their pace attack is right up there with the best in the world, they've got some world-class players and they showed the other day how effective they can be. It's their home conditions, they understand them really well and what works and what doesn't," Australia skipper Meg Lanning said on Saturday.

"We've spoken a little about them and how we think they're going to bowl and how we're going to combat that – so we feel confident in our planning, but we have to go out there and adjust and execute as best we can."

Strikers friends turn foes on the biggest stage

Speaking of the Big Bash, just three months ago Darcie Brown, Megan Schutt, Tahlia McGrath and Laura Wolvaardt were celebrating together after winning the Weber WBBL|08 title together at North Sydney Oval.

Throughout this tournament, the Adelaide Strikers friends and teammates have taken time out to catch up, even enjoying breakfast together on the morning of Australia and South Africa’s group stage match in Gqeberha.

But come Sunday, Brown and Schutt will be taking the new ball and hoping to deny South African opener Wolvaardt a third-straight half-century.

Megan Schutt's guide to mastering death overs bowling

Schutt is Australia’s equal-leading wicket taker alongside Ashleigh Gardner, while Brown’s pace continues to be a major weapon for the Australians, with her two wickets in the semi-final against India helping turn the game.

Proteas captain Sune Luus joked that Wolvaardt was considering alternate careers after knocks of 18, 13 and 19 to begin the tournament, but the elegant batter is starting to hum now after hitting 66 not out against Bangladesh and 53 against England.

The captains: Meg Lanning v Sune Luus

One has been her country’s leader since 2014, the other was only appointed to the role on a full-time basis in the weeks leading up to this tournament.

On Sunday, they will be trying to outmanoeuvre one another to claim the World Cup trophy.

But Lanning and Luus have at least one other thing in common: if you had asked them just six months ago if they expected to be captaining their teams at this World Cup, they would not have been able to give you a clear answer.

In Luus’s case it was because she was filling in for injured skipper Dane van Niekerk, a role she had performed during last year’s one-day World Cup in New Zealand and continued to do during the Commonwealth Games due to the regular captain’s prolonged recovery from a fractured ankle.

But with van Niekerk controversially ruled out of this tournament after failing to meet fitness requirements, Luus formally took on the task of leading her nation in a home World Cup.

"The role of captaincy hasn't been easy over the last couple of years," Luus said on Saturday.

"Being a stand-in captain for however long that was, and to be given the official captain status just before the World Cup, I think it was always going to be difficult, filling the shoes of Dane.

"She's done an incredible job over the last couple of years, but I think where the game's going and the team we have at the moment, it's a very young squad and it was very exciting to see talent and players coming in ... it's leading a new generation."

Lanning meanwhile took time away from cricket following last year’s Games in Birmingham, and recently admitted there was a time where she was unsure if she would return at all.

But the four-time World Cup-winning leader has returned refreshed and hungry, and cut a happy and relaxed figure on the eve of Sunday’s final.

"It's really exciting, I can't wait to get out and play, these are the games that you want to be involved in and it's just an exciting time for the team," Lanning said.

"You have to make the most of World Cup finals, you never know when your next chance might be.

"I'm staying super relaxed, enjoying the opportunity, really embracing it and everything that comes with it and I can't wait to get out here and play in front of hopefully a packed crowd, whether they're cheering for us or not, it doesn't really matter."

