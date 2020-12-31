KFC BBL|10

Singapore slinger continues breakout BBL season

Having represented Singapore at international level, big hitter Tim David has quickly become one of the finds of this Big Bash League season

Adam Burnett at the Gabba

31 December 2020, 07:52 AM AEST

@AdamBurnett09

cricket.com.au is a production of CA Digital Media - a division of Cricket Australia.

© 2020 Cricket Australia.

All rights reserved.

cricket-com-au-logo
cricket-com-au-logo