Singapore slinger continues breakout BBL season

The best of Tim David in BBL|10 (so far)

Big-hitting Hurricane Tim David, who landed in Hobart this summer via Perth and Singapore, is fast becoming one of the breakout stars of KFC BBL|10.

As we approach the new year, David's numbers alone make for impressive reading: he is the competition's fourth-highest run-scorer while he is the only player in the top 30 of that list to be averaging above 40 and striking above 160.

Against the Brisbane Heat on Wednesday night, he was at it again, his 36 from 17 balls integral in getting the Hurricanes to a total they were able to very narrowly defend.

The purple of Hobart and the punchy headlines represent a new world for the imposing 24-year-old, who prior to this season had been a bit-part player at Perth Scorchers (nine innings, highest score of 18) and, somewhat more surprisingly, a representative of Singapore at associate level international cricket.

Tim David in BBL|10: Runs: 181 | SR: 163.06 | Ave: 45.25 | Sixes: 8 | HS: 58

David was born in Singapore and spent the early years of his life there before moving to Australia, and his T20 International career has encompassed 14 matches since he debuted in July 2019. In that time, his numbers are similar to those he has tallied in the BBL to date this summer though across a greater sample size: 558 runs, average 46.50, strike-rate 158.52.

"There's some good standard stuff going in – we've played against Nepal, Hong Kong, and then last year we made the T20 global qualifier which was the (qualifying) stage to the T20 World Cup that didn't end up happening," said David, who made sure before he committed to Singapore that he would still be eligible to play for Australia should the opportunity arise one day.

"There's some really good cricket going on, and it's been really enjoyable."

David's power game with the Hurricanes, whom he has helped to third spot on the ladder, has really turned heads this summer; the tall right-hander has an ability to clear the rope that has made a significant difference to Hobart's batting innings this season.

With eight sixes in six innings, the WA product has quickly established himself as one of the most feared hitters in the tournament.

"I had the luxury of being able to dedicate some time towards that," he explained. "I've got a really good batting coach at home (in Perth), Jim Allenby, who has helped me a lot and that's probably something we've been working on for two years.

"I don't get it right most of the time but I think I'm getting there, and luckily I'm probably blessed with a little bit of natural ability, being quite big, that I can try and take that role on.

"And here at the Hurricanes we've got two great batting coaches in Ben Rohrer and Michael Di Venuto, and senior players like Colin Ingram, D'Arcy Short, Dawid Malan – so I'm really lucky that I'm encouraged to take on the role that I guess I was brought across for."