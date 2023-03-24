Marsh, Harris, David cash in at Hundred draft

Tim David underlined his status as one of the most sought-after short-form players when he was targeted for the top draft pick in the men's Hundred competition overnight.

David was selected with the first overall pick by the Welsh Fire, prompting the club he played with last season, Southern Brave, to use their right-to-match option to keep the Hobart Hurricanes blaster for the top price of GBP125,000 ($A230,000).

Mitchell Marsh, fresh off his starring role as an opener in Australia's ODI series win in India, was drafted by the London Spirit, also at the top price.

QUICK SINGLE Marsh mounts case for ODI opening gig

Marsh will join fellow Aussies Glenn Maxwell and Nathan Ellis at the Lord's based club after they were both retained ahead of the draft.

Maxwell is also in the A$230,000 bracket, while Ellis was retained for GBP100,000 (A$183,000).

Perth Scorchers captain Ashton Turner was drafted to the Manchester Originals, returning to the club, for A$183,000.

Kane Richardson (A$110,000) had been retained by the Birmingham Phoenix while Sydney Thunder allrounder Daniel Sams was retained by the Trent Rockets at A$92,000.

Ashton Turner in action for Manchester in 2022 // Getty

The first-ever women's draft in UK sport also took place on Thursday, with Grace Harris snapped up by the London Spirit with the second overall pick for the top price of GBP31,250 (A$57,000).

She joins Alyssa Healy as the top Aussie earners in the women's competition, with Healy one of three Aussies retained by their franchise ahead of the draft.

Healy stays with Norther Superchargers, while Ellyse Perry was retained by Birmingham Phoenix while the Trent Rockets kept Alana King, both for GBP25,000 (A$46,000).

Queenslander Harris reckoned she couldn't wait to join up with the Lord's-based Spirit team after being the draft's second selection.

"It's such a special venue to play at and I'm incredibly excited to play in front of some big crowds there," she said.

"It's nice to be a part of history by being the second pick in The Hundred draft but when you look at the squads, they're all so strong – it's going to be a great competition."

Grace Harris has been starring for UP Warriorz at the WPL // Getty

Amanda-Jade Wellington was drafted by the Manchester Originals, while Healy will be joined by Georgia Wareham and Heather Graham in Leeds. All three were drafted in the A$46,000 bracket.

The uncapped Sydney Sixers quick Maitlan Brown was drafted by the Southern Brave for GBP18,750 (A$34,500).

Both Harris sisters secured clubs at the draft, with Grace's older sister Laura to play at Welsh Fire after she was picked up for GBP15,000 (A$27,500).

Each club now has eight women on the books following the draft, with the other seven roster spots to be filled on the open market.

A slew of top Australian players pulled out ahead of the auction including Ashleigh Gardner, Tahlia McGrath, national captain Meg Lanning, Megan Schutt, Tayla Vlaeminck and allrounder Annabel Sutherland, who was retained by the Welsh side but has now withdrawn.

Mitchell Starc was the highest-profile Australian absentee from the men's event, officially pulling out of consideration on the eve of the draft, although it is understood his interest waned when the Northern Superchargers franchise where wife Alyssa plays filled their spots in his $A230,000 price bracket.

Pakistan internationals Babar Azam and Muhammad Rizwan, Kiwi seamer Trent Boult and West Indian veteran Kieron Pollard were among players overlooked at the draft.

Healy and Harris, the leading Australian women earners, are currently teammates at WPL team UP Warriorz preparing for Friday's semi-final eliminator, with both having been in fine form.

Australians in the Hundred

Men

Birmingham Phoenix: Kane Richardson ($A110,000)

London Spirit: Mitch Marsh, Glenn Maxwell ($A230,000), Nathan Ellis ($A183,000)

Manchester Originals: Ashton Turner ($A183,000)

Southern Brave: Tim David ($A230,000)

Trent Rockets: Daniel Sams ($A91,000)

Women

Birmingham Phoenix: Ellyse Perry ($A46,000)

London Spirit: Grace Harris ($A57,000)

Manchester Originals: Amanda-Jade Wellington ($A46,000)

Northern Superchargers: Alyssa Healy ($A57,000), Georgia Wareham, Heather Graham($A46,000)

Southern Brave: Maitlan Brown ($A34,000)

Trent Rockets: Alana King ($A46,000)

Welsh Fire: Laura Harris ($A27,000)