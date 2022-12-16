KFC BBL|12

Ponting flags new roles for 'formidable' David, Short

D'Arcy Short will permanently return to the top of the Hurricanes batting line-up under new head of strategy Ricky Ponting, while a new spot for Tim David is also on the cards

Jack Paynter

16 December 2022, 09:58 AM AEST

@jackpayn

cricket.com.au is a production of CA Digital Media - a division of Cricket Australia.

© 2022 Cricket Australia.

All rights reserved.

cricket-com-au-logo
cricket-com-au-logo