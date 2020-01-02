Aussies yet to decide on XI for Sydney: Paine

Australia will wait until the morning of day one to finalise their XI for the third Domain Test in Sydney with the prospect of spinner Mitch Swepson debuting still a possibility.

Skipper Tim Paine said on match eve one last look at the SCG pitch will determine the playing XI and that could include Swepson, the uncapped Queensland leg-spinner.

However, Paine said an unchanged line-up to the side that beat the Black Caps by 247 runs in Melbourne would be the preferred outcome.

"We're just weighing up whether we play the second spinner and if we did, how we would do that," Paine said.

"As JL (Australia coach Justin Langer) touched on yesterday, I think at the moment it would be likely that we would go unchanged but there's still a possibility, if we see that wicket tomorrow morning, that we could play another spinner."

SCG curator Adam Lewis says he has tried to prepare a typical SCG pitch, which spins later in the game, but a day out from the match commencing there is plenty of grass on the wicket.

"That’s exactly where we want it at the moment," Lewis said.

"I’m trying to leave a little bit in it on day one, so there’s a bit there for the bowlers.

"We like where the moisture is at the moment, we’ve tested it this morning but I’ll probably put the covers down a bit earlier today just to try and keep that moisture in.

"But I was aiming for a light green tinge on day one, and then hopefully deteriorating over the (subsequent) days."

Should it be decided Swepson must play, Australia would need to make room for the 26-year-old and that would mean dropping either a batter or bowler.

As the last man in, James Pattinson could be the bowler to miss out if the selectors decide to drop a fast bowler, while one of Matthew Wade or Travis Head would be the batter to miss out if five specialist bowlers are picked.

But Paine said a versatile squad means all options are still on the table.

"Luckily we could probably do both if we had to," Paine said.

"We've got some guys around our squad that could provide quite a bit of flexibility and even with someone like James Pattinson can really lengthen our batting anyway.

"Both (options) have been discussed a little bit.

"Our preference would be to keep a winning combination together.

"Marnus (Labuschagne) as that second spin option is always improving and I think the more game bowling he will get the more of a threat he will become as well."

Likely Australia XI: David Warner, Joe Burns, Marnus Labuschagne, Steve Smith, Matt Wade, Travis Head, Tim Paine (c, wk), James Pattinson, Pat Cummins, Mitch Starc, Nathan Lyon

Domain Test Series v New Zealand

Australia squad: David Warner, Joe Burns, Marnus Labuschagne, Steve Smith, Matthew Wade, Travis Head, Tim Paine (c, wk), Pat Cummins, Mitch Starc, Nathan Lyon, James Pattinson, Michael Neser, Mitchell Swepson

New Zealand: Todd Astle, Tom Blundell, Trent Boult, Colin de Grandhomme, Matt Henry, Kyle Jamieson, Tom Latham, Henry Nicholls, Jeet Raval, Mitchell Santner, Tim Southee, Ross Taylor, BJ Watling, Neil Wagner, Kane Williamson (c)

First Test: Australia won by 296 runs in Perth

Second Test: Australia won by 247 runs

Third Test: January 3-7, SCG (Seven, Fox & Kayo)