Domain Test Series v New Zealand

Aussies yet to decide on XI for Sydney: Paine

Australia to wait until the morning of the third Test to name their team as leg-spinner Mitch Swepson eyes debut

Sam Ferris in Sydney

2 January 2020, 01:25 PM AEST

@samuelfez

cricket.com.au is a production of CA Digital Media - a division of Cricket Australia.

© 2020 Cricket Australia.

All rights reserved.

cricket-com-au-logo
cricket-com-au-logo