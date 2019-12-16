Domain Test Series v New Zealand

Paine relishes bouncer barrage with Black Caps

Australia’s skipper praises New Zealand quick Neil Wagner after the Kiwi sent down – and received – plenty of bouncers in the Perth Test

Sam Ferris at Perth Stadium

16 December 2019, 01:06 AM AEST

@samuelfez

cricket.com.au is a production of CA Digital Media - a division of Cricket Australia.

© 2019 Cricket Australia.

All rights reserved.

cricket-com-au-logo
cricket-com-au-logo