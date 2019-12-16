Paine relishes bouncer barrage with Black Caps

Watch all 10 New Zealand wickets to fall on day four

Fans of short-pitched bowling were treated to an enthralling exhibition in the first Domain Test in Perth and the bouncer barrage could well travel east for the Boxing Day Test.

Both Australia and New Zealand dished out the short stuff on a fast and bouncy Perth Stadium pitch as batters from both sides were struck and dismissed by the intimidating tactic.

It was exciting, captivating and thrilling to watch, with New Zealand employing specific fields to trap their opponents while Australia's high-octane quicks employed the more traditional approach of digging it in.

Despite not having the pace advantage, the Black Caps quicks – led by workhorse Neil Wagner – proved just as damaging as their speedier rivals, as batters from top to bottom struggled to cope with the bouncer assault.

QUICK SINGLE Starc takes nine as Aussies thunder to crushing victory

Australia captain Tim Paine even joked how the hostile bowling was slightly reminiscent to the leg theory used by England to curtail Don Bradman in the famous 1932-33 series, albeit on a much smaller and far less malicious scale.

"It was great theatre, wasn't it?," Paine said after Australia won the first Test by 296 runs inside four days.

"We were just having a laugh before when we were bowling at their tail, we think it's going to be a bit of Bodyline for a lot of the series.

Australia turn up the heat to storm to first Test win

"There's been a lot of talk about it, but regardless of the pace of the two teams, (NZ) are very, very skilled at executing that ball and they set great fields for it.

"So it's a completely different challenge from what you get from other teams.

"They're very good at it and they’re very clever.

"We know we need to get a little bit better at it, but having said that we thought we played really well.

QUICK SINGLE Hazlewood to miss Boxing Day, Siddle in the frame for recall

"We got 420 in the first innings and there were times when we handled it really well and there were times when we made some poor decisions.

"We're aware of that and we'll keep working at it going into Melbourne.

"What I do know is our boys won't be getting any slower as the series goes on."

The height of the contest between bat and short ball was when Wagner sparred with Australia No.5 Matt Wade late on day three.

Wade and Wagner go toe-to-toe in epic face-off under lights

With fielders set around the bat, Wagner repeatedly bowled short at the left-handed Wade, who instead of playing at the ball and risking his wicket simply stood still and wore the brunt on the body.

Wagner bowled a total of 60 overs in 40C heat, and while he did not dismiss Wade, who fell to medium pacer Colin de Grandhomme ironically pulling a short ball to deep square leg, he kept coming and coming at the Australians.

The 33-year-old got a taste of his own medicine when it was his turn to bat and earnt the respect of the home side for his courageous performance.

"It was light-hearted and he (Wagner) seems like a pretty decent fella," Paine said about the warm welcome Wagner received when he walked to the crease late on Sunday night.

"You've got to respect a guy who can run and bowl (60) overs and absolutely have a crack.

"He looks like the sort of bloke you'd love to have on your team.

"Of course he's gonna get a few back, that's a given.

QUICK SINGLE WACA development to make Perth a two Test venue town

"I just thought it was all played in the right spirit, and our boys have got a lot of respect for the way he goes about it.

"This game was bloody hot, and I think he bowled about (60) overs and 200 bouncers.

"He's clearly got a big heart, so hats off to him – I thought he did bloody well."

Domain Test Series v New Zealand

Australia squad: Tim Paine (c), Joe Burns, Pat Cummins, Josh Hazlewood, Travis Head, Marnus Labuschagne, Nathan Lyon, Michael Neser, James Pattinson, Steve Smith, Mitchell Starc, Matthew Wade, David Warner.

New Zealand: Todd Astle, Tom Blundell, Trent Boult, Colin de Grandhomme, Lockie Ferguson, Matt Henry, Tom Latham, Henry Nicholls, Jeet Raval, Mitchell Santner, Tim Southee, Ross Taylor, BJ Watling, Neil Wagner, Kane Williamson (c)

First Test: Australia won by 296 runs in Perth

Second Test: December 26-30, MCG (Seven, Fox & Kayo)

Third Test: January 3-7, SCG (Seven, Fox & Kayo)