Paine flags coaching future, reflects on playing career

The very best of Tim Paine behind the stumps

The 38-year-old called time on his domestic career at the conclusion of Tasmania's final Sheffield Shield match of the season in Hobart against Queensland last week.

Paine skippered Australia in 23 Tests in a tumultuous period following the ball-tampering saga in 2018.

He stepped down from the role and away from the sport on the eve of the 2021-22 Ashes when lewd text messages he sent a Cricket Tasmania colleague years earlier became public.

Despite not having a state contract, the wicketkeeper returned to play for Tasmania this season, also playing one KFC BBL game for the Hobart Hurricanes.

"I just wanted to have one more year with Tassie and finish on a positive note with some good memories," Paine told reporters.

"To come back and do that, it was nice to finish on my home ground."

Paine is playing in Tasmania's Premier cricket final for club side University of Tasmania this weekend, and said it had been an emotional time since telling teammates about his retirement.

"My phone has been going berserk, from all around the world as well, which is nice," he said.

"It's made me a bit emotional reading some of the messages and social media stuff people have sent.

Paine received his Baggy Grene at Lord's from Ricky Ponting // Getty

"I came in the doors at Cricket Tasmania when I was 12 years old ... 26 years ago, which is a long time.

"It's an emotional time when you move on from something that you love doing and you care deeply about, but I'll still be involved in the game of cricket."

Paine's University side saw opponents Lindisfarne put on 196 for the 10th wicket, with Charlie Wakim hitting an unbeaten 211 in a total of 9-349. Day two will be played Sunday at Blundstone Arena. Paine bowled four overs for five runs.

Paine said his Test debut, against Pakistan at Lord's in 2010, where he was capped alongside Steve Smith, and winning Tasmania's first Sheffield Shield title in 2006-07 were career highlights.

Tim Paine (rear) mobs Damien Wright and teammates as Tasmani win the Shield in 2007 // Getty

"To play in that (Tasmanian) team with Damien Wright, Michael Di Venuto and Dan Marsh and guys I looked up to and them having long careers and never being able to win, I think that was a real moment I'll never forget," he said.

"For myself and George Bailey and 'Hilfy' (Ben Hilfenhaus) to come into that side and help those older guys win a Sheffield Shield ... was something I'll hold very closely for the rest of my life."

Paine said he would continue to play club cricket and has had discussions with Cricket Tasmania about a non-playing role.

He represented Australia in 35 Tests and 35 one-day internationals, and played 154 first-class matches.