Paine defends Smith quirk that sent social media spinning

Anyone who has watched Steve Smith play at any level of cricket over the past decade knows he goes about his business a little differently.

Whether it's his unorthodox batting technique, his exaggerated movements and mannerisms at the crease or his compulsion to shadow bat anywhere, at any time, Smith has a long list of quirks that make him unique, not to mention one of Australia's greatest Test batters.

It's one of those quirks that has seen Smith accused of foul play on the last day at the SCG, where India bravely held on for a draw to keep the Vodafone Test Series deadlocked at 1-1 heading to the series finale in Brisbane.

At the end of a drinks break in the fifth day's first session, Smith was seen, on footage broadcast from a stump camera, facing up to bat left-handed and scratching out his guard before not out batter Rishabh Pant returned, preparing to take strike by re-checking his guard with the umpire.

The footage was not broadcast to Australian viewers but was seen in some international markets that take the 'world feed' provided by Fox Sports.

Raw vision: Smith at the crease during day five drinks break

While Australia viewers saw an on-field chat between Mitchell Starc and Fox Cricket commentator Adam Gilchrist and highlights of the first 75 minutes of play, the world feed was broadcasting vision from the stump cam of SCG ground staff sweeping the pitch with a stiff broom and repainting the popping crease.

A short while later, Smith appears for his shadow batting ahead of Nathan Lyon's over, and scratches out the centre guard before walking off to his position in slips.

Social media was quick to erupt when footage of this vision was posted online, claiming Smith was deliberately damaging the marks made by Pant in order to put him off his game.

Former India batter Virender Sehwag and former England captain Michael Vaughan tweeted about the incident, with Vaughan calling it "very, very poor".

Former India batter Virender Sehwag and former England captain Michael Vaughan tweeted about the incident, with Vaughan calling it "very, very poor".

Those who have watched Smith closely during the past 10 years will know he likes to shadow bat at the crease during a fielding innings about as often as he changes his gloves during a long batting innings, which is to say a lot.

This was a batter addicted to batting, standing in the shoes of his opponent to better understand the conditions his foe faces.

Close watchers of Pant will have noted he again re-checked his guard with the umpire, as most batters do after a break in play, after the lunch break on day five, ready to face left-arm fast bowler Mitch Starc.

Pant turns tables on Aussies until Lyon's intervention

Smith said he had been "quite shocked and disappointed by the reaction" to a quirk he had often acted out.

"It's something I do in games to visualise where we are bowling, how the batter is playing our bowlers and then out of habit I always mark centre," Smith told News Corp.

"It's such a shame that this and other events have taken away from what was a great batting performance by India yesterday."

Australia captain Tim Paine was keen to clarify the situation and defend his star batter today.

"I have spoken to Steve about this," Paine said. "And I know he's really disappointed with the way it's come across.

"If you've watched Steve Smith play Test cricket, that's something he does every single game, five or six times a day.

"He's always standing in the batting crease, shadow batting.

"We know he's got those many Steve Smith quirks and one of them is he's always marking centre."

Paine continued: "He was certainly not changing guard, and I'd imagine if he was then the Indian players would have kicked up a bit of a stink at the time.

"That's something I have seen Steve do many times in Test matches and Shield games I've played with him.

"When he's in the field, he likes to walk up to where he bats and visualize how he's going to play.



"Yesterday you could see him up there, playing a couple of shots as a left-hander – as if (working out) where he wanted Lyno (off-spinner Nathan Lyon) to pitch the ball.

"And one of his mannerisms – he does it a lot – (is) marking centre.

"He wasn't by any stretch of the imagination trying to change guard or do anything like that."

Smith is set to mark centre again, and again and again, in the fourth Test at the Gabba, starting Friday.

