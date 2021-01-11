Paine fined for dissent after DRS frustration

Australia captain Tim Paine has avoided a ban for dissent after being slapped with a fine for swearing at umpire Paul Wilson.

Paine attracted the attention of the match referee for Saturday's comments to Wilson, after a review call went against Australia on day three in Sydney.

Paine could have potentially been suspended for the final Vodafone Test against India in Brisbane if the ICC pursued the highest level of the charge.

But the 36-year-old was able to breathe a sigh of relief after accepting a level one code of conduct breach and 15 per cent fine.

The wicketkeeper was also handed one demerit point. However, Paine - who had not accrued any demerit points in the 24 months leading into the match - would need to pick up four of those in a two-year period to be suspended.

Paine has been frustrated with the DRS system, with Australia on the wrong end of several calls throughout the series, particularly when it has come to hot spot and snicko.

After being given out on a spike on snicko alone in the second test in Melbourne, Paine was infuriated when Cheteshwar Pujara survived an appeal for caught in the first innings in Sydney.

Legside hotspot replays of the ball were obscured by Matthew Wade at bat pad, and there was some slight movement on snicko, but no spike.

An offside hot spot replay, however, showed no mark on the bat as it turned but that did little to please Paine when the decision came back as not out, prompting the comments to Wilson that landed him in hot water.

Paine claimed last summer he also did not trust the ball-tracking system used to review lbws, claiming it made him disappointed and angry.

Australia have already had two lbw reviews go against them in the second innings in Sydney with Rohit Sharma overturning his initial dismissal and Pujara surviving a shout.

Vodafone Test Series v India 2020-21

Australia Test squad: Tim Paine (c), Sean Abbott, Pat Cummins, Cameron Green, Marcus Harris, Josh Hazlewood, Travis Head, Moises Henriques, Marnus Labuschagne, Nathan Lyon, Michael Neser, James Pattinson, Will Pucovski, Steve Smith, Mitchell Starc, Mitchell Swepson, Matthew Wade, David Warner

India Test squad: Ajinkya Rahane (captain), Rohit Sharma (vice-captain), Mayank Agarwal, Prithvi Shaw, Cheteshwar Pujara, Hanuma Vihari, Shubman Gill, Wriddhiman Saha (wk), Rishabh Pant (wk), Jasprit Bumrah, Navdeep Saini, Kuldeep Yadav, Ravindra Jadeja, R Ashwin, Mohammed Siraj, Shardul Thakur, Thangarasu Natarajan

First Test: Australia won by eight wickets

Second Test: India won by eight wickets

Third Test: January 7-11, SCG, 10.30am AEDT

Fourth Test: January 15-19, Gabba, 11am AEDT