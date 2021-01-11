Vodafone Test Series v India

Paine fined for dissent after DRS frustration

Australia captain Tim Paine fined 15 per cent of his match fee for breaching Level 1 of the ICC Code of Conduct

AAP & Cricket Network

11 January 2021, 07:36 AM AEST

cricket.com.au is a production of CA Digital Media - a division of Cricket Australia.

© 2021 Cricket Australia.

All rights reserved.

cricket-com-au-logo
cricket-com-au-logo