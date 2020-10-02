Marsh Sheffield Shield 2020-21

Paine backed to fire despite hamstring soreness

Australia's Test captain Tim Paine put in the hard yard during an extended pre-season, revealing he 'over-trained' but is expected to reap the rewards when the Shield season begins

Martin Smith

2 October 2020, 02:56 PM AEST

@martinsmith9994

cricket.com.au is a production of CA Digital Media - a division of Cricket Australia.

© 2020 Cricket Australia.

All rights reserved.

cricket-com-au-logo
cricket-com-au-logo