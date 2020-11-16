KFC BBL|10

Paine ends BBL exile as Canes close in on star imports

Hobart complete their domestic signings for BBL|10 with two more internationals expected to sign on later this week

Dave Middleton

16 November 2020, 09:00 AM AEST

@Dave_Middleton

cricket.com.au is a production of CA Digital Media - a division of Cricket Australia.

© 2020 Cricket Australia.

All rights reserved.

cricket-com-au-logo
cricket-com-au-logo