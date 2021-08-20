Paine backs Langer after 'robust conversations'

Tim Paine, having offered emphatic backing of Justin Langer, will soon debrief with teammates as he seeks to galvanise support of the Aussie coach

AAP

20 August 2021, 03:26 PM AEST

