Vodafone Test Series v India

Paine aiming to get best out of Starc for Gabba decider

The Aussie skipper concedes his mood on the final day in Sydney might have impacted his strike weapon

Sam Ferris

14 January 2021, 04:55 PM AEST

@samuelfez

cricket.com.au is a production of CA Digital Media - a division of Cricket Australia.

© 2021 Cricket Australia.

All rights reserved.

cricket-com-au-logo
cricket-com-au-logo