Paine 'extremely confident' of being fit for the Ashes

Australia captain Tim Paine is "extremely confident" of being fit for the first Ashes Test despite undergoing invasive neck surgery this week.

A bulging disc had been causing the wicketkeeper pain in his neck and left arm, leading Paine to have an operation.

QUICK SINGLE Paine to have neck surgery ahead of the Ashes

The Tasmanian provided graphic details of the procedure he underwent in Hobart, and the rehabilitation process he will undertake to hopefully have him fit and available for the opening Vodafone Ashes Test scheduled for the Gabba starting December 8.

The 36-year-old also confirmed he's not viewing the upcoming Ashes as his final Test series even though he acknowledges he's in the twilight of his international career.

"I ended up having disc replacements on C-6 and C-7, high up in the neck," he told radio station SEN today.

"Basically, they cut a big hole in my throat, move my voice box over to the side and go in that way.

"It's less invasive than going through the back way, obviously with your spine it's the safer way of doing it.

In case you don't know me: Tim Paine

"So they take them (damaged discs) out, put the new discs in and stitch it back up.

"It actually feels really, really good except for the front where I've got the cut.

"I feel like my range is already better and I've just got to make sure the front, where the cut is, heals and I give the disc time to 'take' to the rest of my spine over the next month or so, and then get moving.

"It's a pretty slow process, if I'm totally honest.

"I'll be (restricted to) walking for the next couple of weeks, and doing a lot of little neck physio-type movements just to try and get the smaller muscles in my neck working again.

"I'll be dealing with physio at the hospital for the next six weeks or so before I'm handed back over to Cricket Tasmania and Cricket Australia to start my cricket rehab.

"I'll hopefully get a Shield game in for Tassie before then and hopefully be on the winning end of a third winning Ashes would be something really special."

Prior to the surgery, Paine revealed he spoke with former professional footballers Mat Rogers (rugby and rugby league) and Nathan Jones (AFL) who had undergone the same procedure and returned to training and playing within six to eight weeks.

He also said if the condition had been left untreated he ran the risk of being forced to pull out on the morning of a vital Test match due to referred pain down his arm, and faced potential long-term health issues that would impact his post-Australia playing days.

QUICK SINGLE IPL stint to support Aussie Cup bid: Maxwell

"I had the bulging disc pressing in on the nerve canal in the spine, so I was having a few issues down the left side of my body," he said.

"We were getting to the touch-and-go stage where I either don't get it done and take the risk that I'll be right through the Ashes, or get it fixed now.

"So the decision came down to a number of things really.

"With it pushing hard on the nerves, you can damage the nerves so I didn't want to have any long-term issues with my left arm in particular.

"I was losing a lot of strength in my left arm, and getting a lot of nerve pain down the back of my arm and I didn't want that to become anything permanent and if I left it too long, I think there's a chance that it could.

QUICK SINGLE Kit Week: The top 25 Australian kits of all time

"The second one was that I want to be playing in the Ashes and playing well, so I didn't want it to sort of come good in a month and then be keep continually flaring up during the Ashes.

"If it came back as bad as it has been at times, there's no way I would have been able to play if it was the morning of a Test match so I didn't want to take that risk.

"And then just the long-term health.

"I've got a young family, so to be able to pick up my kids and do all those sort of things I thought get in, get it fixed and get myself right for the Ashes.

"I also want to keep playing cricket for Tasmania, even after my international career, so to have it fixed and out of the way was the correct decision for me long-term."

England have expressed serious concerns about the quarantine and bio-security conditions the team will be forced to live under during the Ashes, leading to speculation that several players will pull out of the tour.

QUICK SINGLE Labuschagne hoping for full-strength England in the Ashes

But Paine believes the conditions will be nowhere near as bad as what the tourists are fearing.

"The main stuff with the English guys is around the protocols with quarantine but we're not asking them to do anything that we won't be doing," Paine said.

"I think if we can get them out here they'll realise the conditions during Australia's' COVID hubs are pretty good and nothing to worry about."

- with AAP

Vodafone Men's Ashes v England

First Test: December 8-12, The Gabba

Second Test: December 16-20, Adelaide Oval

Third Test: December 26-30, MCG

Fourth Test: January 5-9, SCG

Fifth Test: January 14-18, Perth Stadium