Marsh Sheffield Shield 2020-21

Practice makes perfect for Paine's Test prep

Minor tweaks to his batting technique paid dividends for the Australia Test captain ahead of a blockbuster summer against India

Louis Cameron in Adelaide

23 October 2020, 02:03 PM AEST

@LouisDBCameron

cricket.com.au is a production of CA Digital Media - a division of Cricket Australia.

© 2020 Cricket Australia.

All rights reserved.

cricket-com-au-logo
cricket-com-au-logo