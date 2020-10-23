Practice makes perfect for Paine's Test prep

Tim Paine is savouring an extended opportunity to fine tune his red-ball game ahead of the Test summer with his steely focus on defeating India spawning an almost feverish work ethic.

Close to a hundred of Australia's leading male cricketers will pass through Adelaide during the unique opening to the Marsh Sheffield Shield season, but none of them could have hit as many balls (both in the nets and in the middle) as Paine has after two rounds.

The throwing shoulders of Tasmania's support staff will surely be as sore as their fast bowler's backs.

Paine tunes up for Indian series with Shield hundred

Former South Africa captain and now Adelaide resident Johan Botha has been bowling to Paine in the nets, while batting coach Wade Townsend has even been giving Paine throw-downs with taped-up tennis balls at the team hotel.

Cameron Green faced 438 deliveries in his marathon 197 but Paine still likely has the young gun 15 years his junior covered for sheer volume of balls hit.

His hard graft paid off with an unbeaten century of his own against South Australia this week and Paine reckons he was still making fresh changes to his batting technique on match eve.

"It's still a work in progress," said Paine, whose unbeaten 111 would have resulted in a Tigers win if not for Travis Head's match-saving 171 not out. "I only started changing a few things the night before the game.

"I'm planning on having a big Test summer. No matter your age it's important you're still trying to get better. That's something I'm still trying to do.

"I was fighting myself a bit out there (against SA) but I've played a lot of Test cricket and first-class cricket where I've made thirties and forties, so to bat all the way and make a hundred was pleasing.

"I've still got some work to do, but it was nice to get a big score."

Head's day four vigil helps Redbacks secure draw

Paine was tight-lipped when pressed on what the changes are, but insists they are only minor.

Mitchell Starc likewise has also been a constant presence in the Park 25 precinct nets, working closely with NSW bowling coach Andre Adams, ahead of his anticipated return for NSW's match against Queensland.

It has been a boon for the Blues' reserve batters Jack Edwards and Matt Gilkes, who faced Starc bowling flat out in on Wednesday in a captivating net session.

pic.twitter.com/ivUEPGZo9E "Did you get that one?" 😂 Jack Edwards was given a serious working over from Mitch Starc in the nets! #SheffieldShield October 21, 2020

Fellow youngster Green was batting hardly 100 metres away against the NSW attack proper in the middle at Gladys Elphick Park, making his own case to play India.

Paine will get a break from Tasmanian captaincy for the final two rounds in Adelaide as Matthew Wade returns from some well-earned time with his family in Hobart.

"From a team and captain's perspective I've got an eye on India and thinking about how we can beat them," said Paine.

"Particularly after the layoff we've had it's nice to be back playing cricket and get in the groove of being on your feet for six hours and being tired mentally and trying to keep the rest of your group up and trying to make good decisions for your team.

"It's all good practice."

The laid-back, junior sports carnival atmosphere in the Shield is a world away from the ongoing Indian Premier League in the Middle East where Test stars Pat Cummins, David Warner, Steve Smith, Josh Hazlewood and James Pattinson will remain until next month.

But Paine has no concerns a host of his best players are not in the bubble preparing for the longest format.

"The same thing happened last year, guys came through the (ODI) World Cup (before the Ashes)," said Paine.

"When you're at Smithy and Davey's level, and Pat Cummins', you can pick up any format of the game really quickly.

"It's what they do 12 months of the year now, they're really used to it."