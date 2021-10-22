Vodafone Men's Ashes

Recovering Paine eyeing return to cricket

Australia Test captain Tim Paine is looking to play a second XI game for Tasmania in mid-November as a first step to proving his fitness for the Ashes

AAP

22 October 2021, 04:44 PM AEST

cricket.com.au is a production of CA Digital Media - a division of Cricket Australia.

© 2021 Cricket Australia.

All rights reserved.

cricket-com-au-logo
cricket-com-au-logo