Travis' Head was never on the chopping block: Paine

'Supremely talented' Head rewarded for hard work: Paine

Travis Head's determined Boxing Day ton may have seemed like a statement knock in the face of the recently-looming axe, but captain Tim Paine revealed speculation over his spot in the side was only an attempt to play mind games with New Zealand.

In the lead-in to the second Domain Test, coach Justin Langer and captain Paine both suggested the hosts were considering playing five bowlers, with Head presumed to be the batter likely to make way under such a scenario.

The left-hander was dropped for the final Ashes Test earlier this year in somewhat similar circumstances when allrounder Mitch Marsh was recalled to bolster their bowling stocks.

But Paine revealed that Head knew before Christmas Day that his spot was secure.

Head stands tall with second Test century

"He wasn't (close to missing selection), we played that one up in the media quite a bit," Paine told cricket.com.au.

"'Heady knew all along he was playing… He knew a couple of days before the Test at least.

QUICK SINGLE Boxing Day pioneers return as marquee match flourishes

"We wanted Travis and the other guys to know really early that they were playing.

"We let those guys know that, but we wanted to make New Zealand guess a bit with what we were going to do. We were trying to play a few silly buggers with them (New Zealand) really."

Head raises the bat for his second Test century

Speaking to reporters after play on Friday, Head added: "I had a good sense that I was playing and didn't read too much into it."

Whether or not Australia's psychological tactics disrupted their opponents' planning for Head, their number six played the most important innings of his Test career.

QUICK SINGLE 'Surprised' Swepson eager to become spin twin

Head was criticised by the likes of Ricky Ponting for his dismissal in the first innings in Perth's series opener, where he slashed Tim Southee to cover after making 56.

Paine said Head, who now averages nearly 44 midway through his 16th Test, worked tirelessly on ensuring there would be no repeat in Melbourne.

Head blocks out noise to post MCG ton

The South Australian displayed patience in spades to withstand a barrage of short-pitched bowling to reach a 222-ball ton.

It was his second in Test cricket having scored 161 against a depleted Sri Lanka side last summer.

QUICK SINGLE Ponting puts blowtorch on Santner, NZ tactics

"We know the talent he's got – he was averaging 40 in Test cricket coming into this game," said Paine, who put on 150 with Head for the sixth wicket.

"He's someone for some reason who cops a bit of flak when he misses out, probably because of the way his dismissals can look.

"But he tries as hard as anyone and trains as hard as anyone. I'm really pleased for him to go out today and do what he did.

"They targeted an issue with him in Perth and he hit millions of balls this week to try and address that. He's supremely talented and he can fix things really quickly. We saw him play the short ball really well in this game too."

Cummins, Pattinson strike to put Aussies on top

Having been dismissed four times in the nineties before scoring his maiden first-class century, Head says he's now less worried about batting while on the cusp on a ton.

He spent 41 balls in the nineties on Friday before finally reaching the milestone on his 222nd ball, going on to finish with 114 from 234 deliveries to put Australia in the box seat to seal the series.

Aussie skipper piles on the Paine for New Zealand

"Over the last couple of years as I have matured I have been able to get more hundreds," said Head.

"When I was younger I used to try and get through the nineties quicker than I should have. Over time you get more mature and you relax.

"I was happy to do it in ones or if I got an opportunity hit a four. I was happy to nudge my way there. I probably took a bit longer than I thought."

Domain Test Series v New Zealand

Australia squad: David Warner, Joe Burns, Marnus Labuschagne, Steve Smith, Matthew Wade, Travis Head, Tim Paine (c, wk), Pat Cummins, Mitch Starc, Nathan Lyon, James Pattinson, Michael Neser, Mitch Swepson

New Zealand: Todd Astle, Tom Blundell, Trent Boult, Colin de Grandhomme, Matt Henry, Kyle Jamieson, Tom Latham, Henry Nicholls, Jeet Raval, Mitchell Santner, Tim Southee, Ross Taylor, BJ Watling, Neil Wagner, Kane Williamson (c)

First Test: Australia won by 296 runs in Perth

Second Test: December 26-30, MCG (Seven, Fox & Kayo)

Third Test: January 3-7, SCG (Seven, Fox & Kayo)