Qantas Tour of Bangladesh 2020

Bangladesh tour 'unlikely', Paine's WTC goal uncertain

Australia captain's long-term goal of winning inaugural World Test Championship next year may rest on a recast schedule that prioritises the longest format

Louis Cameron

31 March 2020, 01:21 PM AEST

@LouisDBCameron

cricket.com.au is a production of CA Digital Media - a division of Cricket Australia.

© 2020 Cricket Australia.

All rights reserved.

cricket-com-au-logo
cricket-com-au-logo