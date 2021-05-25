Kiwi star breaks down as he re-lives COVID diagnosis

Kiwi wicketkeeper-batter Tim Seifert reflects on being told he had tested positive to COVID-19 during the Indian Premier League

Reuters

25 May 2021, 04:35 PM AEST

