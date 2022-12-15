Pakistan v New Zealand Tests - Men

Southee to captain NZ Test side as Williamson steps back

Fast bowler Tim Southee takes over from Kane Williamson who has stepped back from leading the Test team to focus on his batting and leading the white-ball sides

Dave Middleton

15 December 2022, 08:41 AM AEST

@Dave_Middleton

