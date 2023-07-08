Men's Ashes 2023

Murphy stands tall after first bout with Stokes

Todd Murphy weathered the storm to claim the wicket of Ben Stokes in the first innings, and how the young Victorian responds in England's second dig could prove pivotal

Louis Cameron at Headingley

8 July 2023, 08:16 AM AEST

@LouisDBCameron

cricket.com.au is a production of CA Digital Media - a division of Cricket Australia.

© 2023 Cricket Australia.

All rights reserved.

cricket-com-au-logo
cricket-com-au-logo