Men's Ashes 2023

Pacemen 'cooked' but Aussies bullish on run chase chances

Tourists' attack needs one more wicket before they can put their feet up after a gruelling Test schedule, with the batting group still needing to lift for one more Herculean challenge

Louis Cameron at The Oval

30 July 2023, 07:08 AM AEST

@LouisDBCameron

cricket.com.au is a production of CA Digital Media - a division of Cricket Australia.

© 2023 Cricket Australia.

All rights reserved.

cricket-com-au-logo
cricket-com-au-logo