Pacemen 'cooked' but Aussies bullish on run chase chances

England batters build daunting target in Ashes finale

Todd Murphy admits Australia's fast bowlers are feeling the pinch of a gruelling Ashes tour as the rookie off-spinner suggested England's aggressive batting line-up has provided his young career's biggest challenge.

Australia need to make history if they are to seize a first Ashes series win abroad in 22 years after England battered a tiring attack to push their lead close to the 400-run mark on day three of the campaign's finale.

No team has ever chased more than 263 in the fourth innings to win a Test at The Oval.

Australia remain bullish, with Murphy suggesting they are "confident they can chase whatever (England set) in the morning" with last-wicket pair Stuart Broad and James Anderson at the crease with their side currently 377 ahead.

The visitors put their faith in Pat Cummins, Mitchell Starc and Josh Hazlewood to lead the line this week, with Scott Boland (his side's best bowler in the World Test Championship final at this venue last month) and Michael Neser overlooked despite the pair being comparatively fresh.

The 'big three' quicks toiled valiantly on Saturday but showed signs of fatigue as England scored at nearly five an over on a pitch that has flattened out.

"I'm sure they're cooked," Murphy said of Australia's seamers. "They don't show it, they keep charging in. The attitude's always there. I think the hunger, especially being the last Test and to try to win the Ashes, is there.

"The boys get on with it and you've seen today Starcy just kept coming back and coming back after a few spells and got his rewards late. You always love playing with those guys."

'I've loved every minute of playing against Australia': Broad

A six-Test tour of the UK crammed into just seven-and-a-half weeks was always going to provide Australia's fast bowlers with a major physical challenge.

The loss of Nathan Lyon to injury at Lord's has only made it more difficult.

It looked to show as Starc, who refused scans on his left shoulder after the fourth Ashes Test despite medical staff fearing he suffered damage to his AC joint, conceded 22 from his first two overs of the day.

The left-armer fought back to finish with 4-94 but was clearly hampered and required attention from the team doctor on the field on at least one occasion.

Hazlewood came through with the key wicket of Harry Brook with an immaculate delivery but an uncharacteristic inability to hold his line for an entire over left him frustrated at times.

Failing to get a hand on a difficult diving chance at long-leg in the final hour of play was also a source of annoyance for the 32-year-old who has fought a string of injuries in recent years.

Even Mitch Marsh was down on pace, dipping below the 130kph mark regularly as the day wore on, and was dragged from the attack just one over into his second spell.

The allrounder came into the Test under a fitness cloud, suffering what the Australians described as "soreness".

Cummins is the only of the tourists' attack to have played every Test of this series and has sent down nearly 40 more overs than any other Australian on this tour.

Left out at Old Trafford, Murphy showed his value in the absence of Lyon as he dismissed Stokes and Root when both were set at the crease.

The 22-year-old beat Stokes with drift to have him caught at mid-on, while he became the first right-arm off-spinner to bowl Root (via an inside edge) to see the former skipper fall nine short of a century.

Murphy played all four Tests on the tour of India earlier this year but said bowling to England in their home conditions was an even harder task.

"It's tough. The margin for error is a lot smaller over here, especially with the way they're playing, they're looking to put the pressure back on me," he said.

"It takes some time to get your head around the fact you're going to concede a few more runs than you're used to playing red-ball cricket.

"Once you can get your head around that, the message the whole way through has been to try to keep creating chances.

"We know they're going to go at a fast pace but if we can try to create 10 chances, we can get batting."

2023 Qantas Ashes Tour of the UK

First Test: Australia won by two wickets

Second Test: Australia won by 43 runs

Third Test: England won by three wickets

Fourth Test: Match drawn

Fifth Test: Thursday July 27-Monday 31, The Oval

Australia squad: Pat Cummins (c), Scott Boland, Alex Carey (wk), Cameron Green, Marcus Harris, Josh Hazlewood, Travis Head, Josh Inglis (wk), Usman Khawaja, Marnus Labuschagne, Nathan Lyon, Mitch Marsh, Todd Murphy, Michael Neser, Matthew Renshaw, Steve Smith (vc), Mitchell Starc, David Warner

England squad: Ben Stokes (c), Rehan Ahmed, James Anderson, Jonathan Bairstow, Stuart Broad, Harry Brook, Zak Crawley, Ben Duckett, Dan Lawrence, Jack Leach, Ollie Pope, Matthew Potts, Ollie Robinson, Joe Root, Josh Tongue, Chris Woakes, Mark Wood