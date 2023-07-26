Men's Ashes 2023

Murphy firms for recall, Mitches good to go

Young off-spinner firms for selection at The Oval, as the injury clouds hovering over two key players appear to be lifting

Louis Cameron in London

26 July 2023, 04:00 PM AEST

@LouisDBCameron

