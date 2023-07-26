Murphy firms for recall, Mitches good to go

'Sticking with tails': Cummins on unlucky toss record

Nathan Lyon's wicket-taking form at The Oval could help ensure Todd Murphy returns for the fifth and final Ashes Test, while Australia expect both Mitchell Starc and Mitchell Marsh to overcome injuries for the series climax.

Murphy had long conversations with captain Pat Cummins and key team strategist Dan Vettori at training in London on Tuesday, suggesting he is in line to return after losing his spot to Cameron Green last week as Australia opted to strengthen their lower-order batting in the fourth Test.

The South London ground which traditionally hosts the final match of the England Test summer is Lyon’s best venue in the United Kingdom (among those where he has played at least twice), with his off-breaks having snared 14 wickets at 24.07.

"Nathan Lyon’s got a really good record here," Cummins said of the spinner who suffered a series-ending calf injury at Lord’s. "So I think that’ll be part of the conversations."

Whether the unusual experiment of Australia picking just three specialist bowlers at Old Trafford worked is up for debate given the Test was ruined by rain.

But there were undoubtedly times during England's onslaught with the bat where a specialist spinner could have helped Cummins.

As Lyon knows, The Oval traditionally offers spinners more assistance than other Test venues, although this week's match marks the first ever England-Australia Test played earlier than August.

Murphy bowls under the watchful eye of Pat Cummins and Dan Vettori on Tuesday // Getty

It means the wicket table has not been exposed to as much sun as it usually would for an Ashes contest.

Two days out from Thursday's opening day, the pitch had a tinge of green to it but Pat Cummins suggested it was "pretty similar" to the one prepared for the World Test Championship final that kicked off Australia's six-Test campaign in the UK last month.

"Maybe not quite as firm … little bit of grass. Not heaps. Looks like a pretty good wicket, I reckon," said Cummins.

QUICK SINGLE Warner laughs off retirement rumours, anoints successor

Murphy bowled less than 10 overs at Headingley on Ashes debut, but got Ben Stokes out in the first innings and showed his mettle as Lyon's sidekick when he got Virat Kohli out in all four Tests of Australia's tour of India earlier this year.

As it was in Manchester, there may only be room for one of Murphy and Green in the XI.

The latter's spot looks shakier with Murphy’s potential recall and the rise of Marsh, who Cummins confirmed is expected to be right to bowl.

Marsh suffered from soreness at Manchester and was unable to bowl on day three, but the Aussies have insisted there is not an underlying injury.

The West Australian walked laps of the ground on Tuesday afternoon while video-calling family back home and did not bat or bowl.

QUICK SINGLE WTC triumph provides possible plot twist in Ashes re-run

While his batting has been a revelation since coming into the side for Green in Leeds, Marsh's ability to bowl as well here could be vital with Australia's frontline pacemen all weary following a long tour.

Michael Neser, who figured in selection conversations for the fourth Test, and Scott Boland, Australia's best bowler at The Oval in the WTC decider against India, are pushing for recalls.

But it looks unlikely either of them will come in for Starc.

Like Marsh, the left-armer was on light duties at training, with the 33-year-old also not batting or bowling. But he has been tipped to pull through having become arguably as important to Australia's bowling attack as Cummins in this series.

Warner keeps reporters guessing about retirement

The left-armer, who has played all but one of the six Tests of the trip, landed awkwardly on his bowling shoulder last week while he was also carrying a niggle in his left leg.

Starc soldiered on, with Cummins labelling him one of the side's toughest cricketers having recently become the most capped Australian fast bowler behind Glenn McGrath (124 Tests).

"You don’t do that without being extremely tough," Cummins said of Starc, whose 82nd Test this week will mark his 250th match for Australia across all formats.

"His pain threshold’s as high as I've ever seen.

"His resilience not only through injuries, but everything he goes through, he just is someone who loves playing and you know he's desperate to be on the team sheet, which as a captain I obviously love."

Starc snapped the tendon in his left index finger during last home summer's Boxing Day Test but showed his grit to bowl through the pain.

"He’s got a history with it right now. At the MCG, I didn’t think he was going to bowl and he came out and his seam position was perfect. (The pain) probably helps his bowling," said Cummins.

"We expect him to be right as well."

2023 Qantas Ashes Tour of the UK

First Test: Australia won by two wickets

Second Test: Australia won by 43 runs

Third Test: Thursday July 6-Monday July 10, Headingley

Fourth Test: Match drawn

Fifth Test: Thursday July 27-Monday 31, The Oval

Australia squad: Pat Cummins (c), Scott Boland, Alex Carey (wk), Cameron Green, Marcus Harris, Josh Hazlewood, Travis Head, Josh Inglis (wk), Usman Khawaja, Marnus Labuschagne, Nathan Lyon, Mitch Marsh, Todd Murphy, Michael Neser, Matthew Renshaw, Steve Smith (vc), Mitchell Starc, David Warner

England squad: Ben Stokes (c), Rehan Ahmed, James Anderson, Jonathan Bairstow, Stuart Broad, Harry Brook, Zak Crawley, Ben Duckett, Dan Lawrence, Jack Leach, Ollie Pope, Matthew Potts, Ollie Robinson, Joe Root, Josh Tongue, Chris Woakes, Mark Wood