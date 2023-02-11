Hot Todd revs up to become an instant classic

Todd's plan: Murphy takes fantastic five on debut

When he is not wearing his spectacles, Todd Murphy cannot see much further than a few metres in front of his face.

But no measure of farsightedness could have allowed him, or even any of his numerous backers, to predict the remarkable ascension that was capped by his debut five-wicket haul in Nagpur on Friday.

Less than a year ago, the off-spinner was in the remote tropical outpost of Darwin preparing to turn out for club side Tracy Village when he was informed by national selector Tony Dodemaide of his surprise selection for an Australia A tour of Sri Lanka.

At the time, Murphy had played just twice for Victoria in the Sheffield Shield. A standout performer in Premier Cricket for St Kilda where teammates had nicknamed him 'Goggles', the boy from Moama was nonetheless still behind Jon Holland in the pecking order as the state side's first-choice spinner.

Given he had only taken up finger-spin in his mid-teenage years, it made sense that Murphy decided his development would be best served by spending the Northern Territory's dry season playing a full season of club cricket.

Sent to Sri Lanka instead, Murphy not only added to his first-class match tally in Hambantota on the island’s south coast, he was then requisitioned by the senior Australian team in Galle, where he spent the lead-in to the second Test bowling to the squad in the nets.

Now, after becoming the youngest Australian spinner to have taken a five-wicket haul on Test debut, the 22-year-old identified that trip as a major factor in his rapid progression.

"This time last year I was still not in the state side, so it has been quite quick progress," Murphy told reporters after singlehandedly keeping Australia in the first Test with his haul of 5-82.

Murphy snares Kohli with leg-side strangle

"But one of the biggest things for me was getting to go to Sri Lanka and being on that A tour and having a little bit of success over there that probably gave me the confidence I needed going back to Australia that I could mix it with first-class cricketers.

"Being around some of the guys who had played Test cricket, observing everything and competing in the nets and bowling to the Sri Lankans – I took a lot of confidence out of that.

"And (I) reflected and went back (home), trusted myself a bit more and thought ‘What I’ve got can be good enough’ and believed in that."

While he commenced this ongoing Shield season still behind Holland, Murphy won his way into the Victorian side and then took 14 wickets at 17.71 to vault himself into a spot in the Test squad for the India tour.

Just nine months after Dodemaide had phoned him when he had been in Darwin, Murphy was again sought out by the selector earlier this week in Nagpur, this time to inform him he would be playing his first game for Australia.

June 2022: Murphy puts Sri Lanka A in a spin with four wickets

And on the biggest stage; the opening match of a series to contest the Border Gavaskar Trophy, the silverware Australia have found the hardest to get their hands on in recent years.

While Murphy admitted there were some nerves that came with playing his first game at Test level, a series of text exchanges with long-time mentor Craig Howard had helped to refocus his mind ahead of his debut.

It had been Howard who had first come across Murphy as a 16-year-old, spotting him bowling off-spin in the nets at a representative trial session in country Victoria and encouraged the teenager – a medium pacer until then – to switch full-time to the craft.

"In all honesty, it was just my medium pace wasn't really any good anyway," said Murphy.

"I was tinkering in the nets with off-spin bowling and got some really good feedback that what was coming out of my hand was all right.

"So just went from there and kept working at it and it's been the best thing I've ever done."

Craig Howard has played a key role in Todd Murphy's career // Cricket Victoria

In fact, that chance encounter with the Bendigo-based Howard, one of the country's most respected spin whisperers, turned out to be life-changing.

"He's been someone that I've always been able to go to and I've been able to trust and he knows me as good as anyone and know what works for me," said Murphy, who exchanged an embrace with another mentor in fellow off-spinner Nathan Lyon upon taking his fifth wicket on Friday.

"We've had a lot of really good conversations over the years about what works in what conditions and we had a good chat the other day about over here and just trusting the skill set that I've got.

"(Being) quite versatile with how the ball comes out of my hand, just keep mixing between it and trust the sort of more square stuff over here and the natural variation hopefully can take place from there."

Cummins seed sends Rohit's off peg cartwheeling

The "square stuff" Murphy referred to is his preference in this ongoing match to bowl with side-spin rather than over-spin (given the former is often more effective in subcontinental conditions), a subtle but difficult adjustment even the most seasoned finger spinners can find challenging.

Despite his inexperience, Murphy was able to rely heavily on that method of bowling as he spun out four of India's top five before clinching his five-for on the second afternoon of the series opener at the VCA Stadium.

"Not to the extreme of that," said Murphy when asked if he had ever bowled in that style back in Australia.

"In first-class cricket in Australia you're trying to bowl with a lot more over-spin.

"I've done it a lot in white-ball cricket and over the years I've been able to build up the consistency and trust in that, so when it comes with the surface, to believe that I can do it."

They are adjustments few bowlers of his age and experience can make, and give an insight into why his father Jamie, in an interview with cricket.com.au on Thursday, suggested there were shades of another Victorian spinner, Shane Warne, in his son's approach to the game.

It is a comparison the younger Murphy – whose dad also played at St Kilda, including in a premiership in the early 1990s alongside Warne – roundly dismissed.

"I shook my head when I saw that, I'm not sure I'm anything similar to Warnie," a smiling Murphy said.

But he was nonetheless at pains to point the sacrifices made by his family, five of whom made a frantic trip to India to be on hand to see Lyon present Murphy his Baggy Green before play on Thursday, in supporting his cricket dream.

"To have them here – it was a pretty hectic couple of days for them to try to get across here – but they've been a part of the journey the whole way for me," said Murphy.

"Being from country Victoria, there's been a lot of hours in the car that they've all put in for me to get the opportunities I've had.

"To share the week with them is something we're going to all remember forever. It's really special to have them here and they're all enjoying themselves."

Border-Gavaskar Qantas Tour of India 2023

February 9-13: First Test, Nagpur, 3pm AEDT

February 17-21: Second Test, Delhi, 3pm AEDT

March 1-5: Third Test, Dharamsala, 3pm AEDT

March 9-13: Fourth Test, Ahmedabad, 3pm AEDT

All matches will be broadcast live and exclusive on Fox Cricket and Kayo Sports

Australia squad: Pat Cummins (c), Ashton Agar, Scott Boland, Alex Carey, Cameron Green, Peter Handscomb, Josh Hazlewood, Travis Head, Usman Khawaja, Marnus Labuschagne, Nathan Lyon, Lance Morris, Todd Murphy, Matthew Renshaw, Steve Smith (vc), Mitchell Starc, Mitchell Swepson, David Warner

India squad: (for the first two Tests) Rohit Sharma (c), KL Rahul (vc), Shubman Gill, Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KS Bharat, Ishan Kishan, Ravichandran Ashwin, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Ravindra Jadeja, Mohammed Shami, Mohammed Siraj, Umesh Yadav, Jaydev Unadkat, Suryakumar Yadav