ICC World Test Championship Final 2023

Murphy delves into Ashwin's bag of tricks before Ashes

Australia off-spinner studied Ravichandran Ashwin closely on his maiden Test tour to India, including his renowned carrom ball to help improve his craft

AAP

31 May 2023, 04:49 PM AEST

cricket.com.au is a production of CA Digital Media - a division of Cricket Australia.

© 2023 Cricket Australia.

All rights reserved.

cricket-com-au-logo
cricket-com-au-logo