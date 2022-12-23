Australia v South Africa Tests - Men

Rising star Murphy coy on Test chances

Todd Murphy insists a dream Test debut in Sydney is not on his mind but says if Australia will ever play two spinners at home, it will be at the SCG

AAP

23 December 2022, 07:50 PM AEST

cricket.com.au is a production of CA Digital Media - a division of Cricket Australia.

© 2022 Cricket Australia.

All rights reserved.

cricket-com-au-logo
cricket-com-au-logo