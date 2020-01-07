Barnstorming Banton stuck in 'T10 mode'

Banton blasts second fastest fifty in BBL history

Unusual things happen when the Sydney Thunder and the Brisbane Heat come together: weather intervenes, the lights mysteriously go out, or the action on the field delves into the brilliantly bizarre.

The first hour-and-a-half of Monday's instalment of the match-up featured persistent rain, which prevented any action taking place whatsoever.

And just when we thought the Thunder-Heat curse might take another match away, the heavens relented – and it started raining Tom Banton sixes instead.

QUICK SINGLE Brilliant Banton blitz lifts Heat to win over Thunder

Faced with a reduced match of eight overs per side, the Banton went ballistic. The 21-year-old belted boundary after boundary in what became the second fastest half-century in KFC Big Bash League history – made from just 16 balls.

Thunder spinner Arjun Nair took the brunt of the pounding, as Banton hit five consecutive sixes in the fourth over. Despite the joy it brought to Heat fans, the Englishman was left to rue his decision to approach the first ball of the over cautiously and miss out on of the rare feat of six sixes in a row.

Seldom is Chris Lynn relegated to the passenger seat, but Banton took the lead and even disobeyed his captain's suggestion to assess the Thunder bowlers before teeing off.

"Lynny said to have a look at the first few, but I thought, 'I'm just going to go from ball one'," he told Channel 7 shortly after being dismissed.

Heat prevail on back of extraordinary Banton blitz

The shortened match of eight overs per side was essentially an abbreviated T10 game for Banton, who represented Qalanders in that format in the recent Abu Dhabi League.

His shining light of the tournament was a knock of 80 from 28 balls, which included a 17-ball half-century.

"In Abu Dabhi … every ball you try and hit for six. Obviously in T20 you can allow yourself a few overs to get in," Banton said.

"I'm still in T10 mode at the moment. I kind of need to go back to Twenty20 cricket and give myself a few more balls."

Banton will soon be afforded that luxury. He has two more matches remaining with the Heat, before joining England's ODI team in South Africa. He is registered for The Hundred in the UK (a tournament he wishes was a T10 competition) before hopefully returning to Australia for the 2020 T20 World Cup.

QUICK SINGLE 'Canes sweat on Meredith scans as Short exits

England international and Sydney Thunder opener Alex Hales believes Banton will have no issues finding his way into the England side in the near future.

"He's brilliant," Hales said post-match. "He's only a young lad as well, so he has world is at his feet."

The Heat may look to extend Banton's visa post the World Cup finishing date. The 21-year-old is eager to return, expressing his love for the players and coaching staff at the conclusion of Monday night's 16-run win that pushed the Thunder into fifth spot.

If so, he'll meet the Thunder again, where it will no doubt rain, or maybe snow, or the lights will fail, or an elephant will trample on the pitch – at this point, any guess is a good one for what will take place the next time these two sides cross paths.