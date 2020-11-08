NZ Test opener given out obstructing the field

Tom Blundell's dismissal would have previously been classified as handling the ball, but that mode of dismissal has since been removed by the ICC

Cricket Network

8 November 2020, 09:13 PM AEST

cricket.com.au is a production of CA Digital Media - a division of Cricket Australia.

© 2020 Cricket Australia.

All rights reserved.

cricket-com-au-logo
cricket-com-au-logo