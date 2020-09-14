Cooper leaves the Renegades after eight seasons

A title-winner with the Melbourne Renegades, BBL veteran joins Brisbane Heat on a two-year deal

Martin Smith

14 September 2020, 03:12 PM AEST

@martinsmith9994

