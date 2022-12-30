KFC BBL|12

Rogers finds inspiration in classroom techniques

England star Chris Jordan returns to the Sixers line-up tonight as Renegades quick Tom Rogers reveals he felt he had a point to prove two games into his time at a new club

Jack Paynter

30 December 2022, 09:00 AM AEST

@jackpayn

