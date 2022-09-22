WNCL 2022-23

25 for 25: Australian cricket's top young female talent

Ahead of the new domestic season, we profile the top 25 players aged 25 or under who will be ones to watch this summer

Laura Jolly and Emily Collin

22 September 2022, 11:30 AM AEST

cricket.com.au is a production of CA Digital Media - a division of Cricket Australia.

© 2022 Cricket Australia.

All rights reserved.

cricket-com-au-logo
cricket-com-au-logo