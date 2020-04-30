Aussies keeping options open with eye on World Cup

National Selector hints at shuffling at the top of Australia's 50-over line-up ahead of tilt at record seventh World Cup crown in New Zealand next February

AAP

30 April 2020, 03:51 PM AEST

cricket.com.au is a production of CA Digital Media - a division of Cricket Australia.

© 2020 Cricket Australia.

All rights reserved.

cricket-com-au-logo
cricket-com-au-logo