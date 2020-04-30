Aussies keeping options open with eye on World Cup
National Selector hints at shuffling at the top of Australia's 50-over line-up ahead of tilt at record seventh World Cup crown in New Zealand next February
AAP
30 April 2020, 03:51 PM AEST
Australia will keep their top-order options open ahead of the women's one-day World Cup as they strive to secure the one trophy missing from their silverware cabinet.
Selectors unveiled three new faces in a 15-strong contract list on Thursday, with teenage star Annabel Sutherland one of the new faces.
Injured quick bowler Tayla Vlaeminck has also risen into the contracted group, alongside South Australian allrounder Tahlia McGrath, who was touted by National Selector Shawn Flegler as a potential future captain.
Opening bat Nicole Bolton is missing after last featuring for Australia in the Ashes last year, while allrounder Elyse Villani was also dropped.
The list was selected with an eye to next February's World Cup in New Zealand, which is still scheduled to go ahead pending coronavirus restrictions. Australia are six-time winners of the 50-over World Cup but were knocked out in the semi-finals of the last tournament in 2017 by India, who went on to lose to hosts England in the final.
Australia have toyed with several top order options in recent years.
After bouncing out of the 2017 World Cup in the semi-finals, Alyssa Healy moved into an opening role, bumping Beth Mooney down the order.
Bolton had opened alongside Healy 12 times, while Rachael Haynes has most recently partnered the premier wicketkeeper-batter.
"I don't think it's been 100 per cent decided," Flegler said of the next top order.
"Beth Mooney has been unbelievable in domestic cricket and has a great record in T20 internationals for the past few years.
"Sophie Molineux is another option, we love the left-right combination.
"I think our No.3 and No.4 with Meg (Lanning) and Ellyse (Perry), depending on when Ellyse comes back (from her hamstring injury) we might need to change it up a little."
McGrath's call-up is notable given she hasn't represented Australia since the 2017 Ashes on home soil.
However, the 24-year-old did impress as South Australia's best player last summer.
"With Tayla and Ellyse Perry coming back from long-term injuries, Tahlia will add extra depth to our allrounders, especially with her bowling," Flegler said.
"We saw that depth come into play during the recent (T20) World Cup and we know that will be important with another World Cup scheduled this summer."
Flegler suggested he and coach Matthew Mott would be happy to take Perry and Vlaeminck into the World Cup without any 50-over cricket behind them.
Both are due to be fit for the start of the summer, but Australia's home one-day series against New Zealand and India remain in doubt due to COVID-19.