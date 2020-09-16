England v Australia ODIs - Men's

Smith out as Aussies bowl first in ODI decider

Steve Smith absent for a third successive one-day game against England after showing concussion symptoms following a net session on eve of deciding match

Dave Middleton

16 September 2020, 09:30 PM AEST

@Dave_Middleton

