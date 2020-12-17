Vodafone Test Series v India

Green debuts as Aussies confirm new opening pair

Cameron Green becomes Australia's 459th Test cricketer as they pick an untried opener for the first Test against India, who have elected to bat first

Sam Ferris at the Adelaide Oval

17 December 2020, 03:00 PM AEST

@samuelfez

cricket.com.au is a production of CA Digital Media - a division of Cricket Australia.

© 2020 Cricket Australia.

All rights reserved.

cricket-com-au-logo
cricket-com-au-logo