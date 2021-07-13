West Indies v Australia T20Is - Men's

Aussies make three changes, bat first in third T20I

Carey, Turner and Meredith all come in as tourists face must-win clash against West Indies in St Lucia

Louis Cameron at the Daren Sammy Cricket Ground, St Lucia

13 July 2021, 09:14 AM AEST

@LouisDBCameron

