Sutherland debuts as Australia bowl in first ODI

Annabel Sutherland will make her one-day international debut as Australia elected to bowl first against New Zealand in the Rose Bowl series opener at Brisbane’s Allan Border Field.

A tall pace bowler and talented batter, Sutherland received Australia ODI cap No.143 from injured teammate Ellyse Perry prior to the toss, which was won by Aussie skipper Meg Lanning.

The 18-year-old comes into Australia’s XI in place of Delissa Kimmince, who is carrying hamstring soreness picked up during the hosts’ 2-1 T20 series win.

AUS XI: Alyssa Healy (wk), Beth Mooney, Meg Lanning (c), Rahcael Haynes, Ashleigh Gardner, Sophie Molineux, Annabel Sutherland, Nicola Carey, Jess Jonassen, Georgia Wareham, Megan Schutt #AUSvNZ October 2, 2020

NZ XI: Suzie Bates, Natalie Dodd, Amy Satterthwaite, Sophie Devine (c), Katey Martin (wk), Amelia Kerr, Katie Perkins, Maddy Green, Hayley Jensen, Rosemary Mair, Lea Tahuhu #AUSvNZ October 2, 2020

Meg Lanning’s team will otherwise field an identical side to the one they played during those 20-over matches, with Sutherland joining a three-pronged pace attack alongside Megan Schutt and Nicola Carey.

The hosts remain spin-heavy, with left-armers Jess Jonassen and Sophie Molineux, off-spinner Ashleigh Gardner and leg-spinner Georgia Wareham all retaining their spots.

Australia are aiming for a 19th consecutive ODI win and should they manage to clean sweep this series, can equal the world record of 21 straight victories achieved by Ricky Ponting’s World Cup-winning team of 2003.

CommBank T20I and ODI series

Australia squad: Meg Lanning (c), Rachael Haynes (vc), Maitlan Brown, Erin Burns, Nicola Carey, Ashleigh Gardner, Alyssa Healy, Jess Jonassen, Delissa Kimmince, Tahlia McGrath, Sophie Molineux, Beth Mooney, Ellyse Perry, Megan Schutt, Molly Strano, Annabel Sutherland, Georgia Wareham, Belinda Vakarewa

New Zealand squad: Sophie Devine (c), Suzie Bates, Natalie Dodd, Deanna Doughty, Lauren Down, Maddy Green, Holly Huddleston, Hayley Jensen, Amelia Kerr, Jess Kerr, Rosemary Mair, Katey Martin, Hannah Rowe, Amy Satterthwaite, Lea Tahuhu, Jess Watkin

All matches to be played at Brisbane's Allan Border Field

First T20: Australia won by 17 runs

Second T20: Australia won by eight wickets

September 30: New Zealand won by five wickets

October 3: First ODI, 10:10am AEST

October 5: Second ODI, 10:10am AEST (11:10 AEDT)

October 7: Third ODI, 10:10am AEST (11:10 AEDT)

Watch live on the Seven Network, Fox Cricket and Kayo Sports