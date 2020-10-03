CommBank ODIs v New Zealand
Sutherland debuts as Australia bowl in first ODI
Teenage allrounder receives ODI cap No.143 from Ellyse Perry as Meg Lanning wins toss and bowls in Brisbane
Adam Burnett
3 October 2020, 09:42 AM AEST
Annabel Sutherland will make her one-day international debut as Australia elected to bowl first against New Zealand in the Rose Bowl series opener at Brisbane’s Allan Border Field.
A tall pace bowler and talented batter, Sutherland received Australia ODI cap No.143 from injured teammate Ellyse Perry prior to the toss, which was won by Aussie skipper Meg Lanning.
The 18-year-old comes into Australia’s XI in place of Delissa Kimmince, who is carrying hamstring soreness picked up during the hosts’ 2-1 T20 series win.
NZ XI: Suzie Bates, Natalie Dodd, Amy Satterthwaite, Sophie Devine (c), Katey Martin (wk), Amelia Kerr, Katie Perkins, Maddy Green, Hayley Jensen, Rosemary Mair, Lea Tahuhu #AUSvNZ— cricket.com.au (@cricketcomau) October 2, 2020
Meg Lanning’s team will otherwise field an identical side to the one they played during those 20-over matches, with Sutherland joining a three-pronged pace attack alongside Megan Schutt and Nicola Carey.
The hosts remain spin-heavy, with left-armers Jess Jonassen and Sophie Molineux, off-spinner Ashleigh Gardner and leg-spinner Georgia Wareham all retaining their spots.
Australia are aiming for a 19th consecutive ODI win and should they manage to clean sweep this series, can equal the world record of 21 straight victories achieved by Ricky Ponting’s World Cup-winning team of 2003.
More to come.
CommBank T20I and ODI series
Australia squad: Meg Lanning (c), Rachael Haynes (vc), Maitlan Brown, Erin Burns, Nicola Carey, Ashleigh Gardner, Alyssa Healy, Jess Jonassen, Delissa Kimmince, Tahlia McGrath, Sophie Molineux, Beth Mooney, Ellyse Perry, Megan Schutt, Molly Strano, Annabel Sutherland, Georgia Wareham, Belinda Vakarewa
New Zealand squad: Sophie Devine (c), Suzie Bates, Natalie Dodd, Deanna Doughty, Lauren Down, Maddy Green, Holly Huddleston, Hayley Jensen, Amelia Kerr, Jess Kerr, Rosemary Mair, Katey Martin, Hannah Rowe, Amy Satterthwaite, Lea Tahuhu, Jess Watkin
All matches to be played at Brisbane's Allan Border Field
First T20: Australia won by 17 runs
Second T20: Australia won by eight wickets
September 30: New Zealand won by five wickets
October 3: First ODI, 10:10am AEST
October 5: Second ODI, 10:10am AEST (11:10 AEDT)
October 7: Third ODI, 10:10am AEST (11:10 AEDT)
Watch live on the Seven Network, Fox Cricket and Kayo Sports