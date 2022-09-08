Aussies sent in as first-game hero misses out

Australia have taken the cautious approach with Cameron Green, resting the star allrounder for the second match of the Dettol ODI series against New Zealand.

With the same pitch from the first match being used at Cazalys Stadium in Cairns, New Zealand captain Kane Williamson won the toss and elected to bowl first and Aussie skipper Aaron Finch admitted he would have done the same.

Sean Abbott comes into the XI for Green, who two days ago was awarded the Player of the Match award for his unbeaten 89 that won the match for Australia.

Australia XI: Aaron Finch (c), David Warner, Steve Smith, Marnus Labuschagne, Marcus Stoinis, Alex Carey (wk), Glenn Maxwell, Sean Abbott, Mitchell Starc, Adam Zampa, Josh Hazlewood

New Zealand XI: Martin Guptill, Devon Conway, Kane Williamson (c), Tom Latham (wk), Daryl Mitchell, Michael Bracewell, Jimmy Neesham, Mitchell Santner, Tim Southee, Matt Henry, Trent Boult

Green experienced severe cramps in his "groin, calf, hamstring and forearm" towards the end of his innings, requiring medical assistance on several occasions.

"I'm a bit of a serial cramper to be fair," Green said on Wednesday. "Growing up, whenever I got past 50, I used to cramp up, double calves. It's been an issue for a while."

No cramping pickle as Green looks towards second ODI

It has prompted the Aussies to err on the side of caution with the 23-year-old who is a big part of the Australians' plans for the next 14 months, which include an Ashes series, an Indian Test tour and an ODI World Cup.

Fast-bowling allrounder Abbott has played five ODIs for Australia after initially making his debut eight years ago against Pakistan in Sharjah.

On the tour to Pakistan in March, Abbott played all three ODIs, taking one wicket on the batter-friendly Lahore surface.

New Zealand also made one change to their line up, bringing in experienced quick Tim Southee in place of Lockie Ferguson.

Ferguson took 2-60 from his nine overs in the first one-dayer.

Men's Dettol ODI Series v New Zealand

Tuesday, Sep 6: Australia won by two wickets

Thursday, Sep 8: Cazaly Stadium, Cairns, 2:20pm

Sunday Sep 11: Cazaly Stadium, Cairns, 2:20pm

Australia squad: Sean Abbott, Ashton Agar, Alex Carey, Aaron Finch (c), Cameron Green, Josh Hazlewood, Josh Inglis, Marnus Labuschagne, Glenn Maxwell, Steve Smith, Mitchell Starc, Marcus Stoinis, David Warner, Adam Zampa

New Zealand squad: Finn Allen, Trent Boult, Michael Bracewell, Devon Conway, Lockie Ferguson, Martin Guptill, Matt Henry, Tom Latham (wk), Daryl Mitchell, Jimmy Neesham, Glenn Phillips, Mitchell Santner, Ben Sears, Tim Southee, Kane Williamson (c)

