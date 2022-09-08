Australia v New Zealand ODIs - Men

Aussies sent in as first-game hero misses out

Sean Abbott replaces Cameron Green in the XI for the second ODI in Cairns as Australia look to seal the Chappell-Hadlee trophy

Josh Schonafinger at Cazalys Stadium, Cairns

8 September 2022, 02:00 PM AEST

@joshschon

cricket.com.au is a production of CA Digital Media - a division of Cricket Australia.

© 2022 Cricket Australia.

All rights reserved.

cricket-com-au-logo
cricket-com-au-logo