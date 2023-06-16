Starc left out as England bat first in Ashes opener

Breaking away Ashes drought a chance to 'define this era'

Mitchell Starc has missed out on selection for the Ashes series opener with Josh Hazlewood and Scott Boland preferred for one of the rivalry's most anticipated clashes of recent times.

The visitors had a big decision to make over which two quicks they picked to partner skipper Pat Cummins, ultimately plumping for the accuracy of Boland and Hazlewood over Starc's extra pace at Edgbaston.

That trio will get first crack with the ball after England captain Ben Stokes won the toss and elected to bat first on Friday evening (AEST).

England XI: Zak Crawley, Ben Duckett, Ollie Pope, Joe Root, Harry Brook, Ben Stokes (c), Jonny Bairstow (wk), Moeen Ali, Ollie Robinson, Stuart Broad, James Anderson

Australia XI: David Warner, Usman Khawaja, Marnus Labuschagne, Steve Smith, Travis Head, Cameron Green, Alex Carey (wk), Pat Cummins (c), Nathan Lyon, Scott Boland, Josh Hazlewood

"We’ll need to (rotate bowlers) throughout the series," Cummins said, confirming he would have also batted first if he had won the toss.

"Tough call on Mitchy (Starc) I thought he was really impressive last week (in the World Test Championship final)."

In the lead-in to this match, Cummins had openly wondered whether the Birmingham surface might offer reverse swing given its dryness, which could have opened the door for Starc to play.

Starc watches on as Australia warm up on Friday morning // Getty

But Australia's selection call mirrors how England has composed their own pace attack after the hosts announced two days out that their speediest bowler Mark Wood had been omitted with Ollie Robinson and veterans Stuart Broad and Jimmy Anderson preferred.

The decision highlights how highly the Aussies rate Boland, who now appears to be on even footing with the other three pacemen in the pecking order.

Starc was Australia's most expensive bowler during last week's World Test Championship final at The Oval, while Boland was their most frugal.

That may be vital against Stokes’ England side that has vowed to continue playing their helter-skelter ‘Bazball’ style in this series.

A cheerful Pat Cummins exits the team bus // Getty

"We get asked a lot if we are going to continue to play this way against this opposition or that opposition and we have made it clear that this is how England play their cricket against any opposition, because it’s worked more than not," said Stokes, who has led England to 11 wins from 13 Tests since taking over as skipper.

"I don’t think there’s any question around how we are going to go out and play our cricket, even though it’s against Australia."

Starc only played one match during Australia's last Ashes tour in 2019 but has made vast improvements to his red-ball bowling skills in recent times, adding a wobble seam delivery to his arsenal.

Green looks to continue advantage over Root

"(I'm) better equipped," he told cricket.com.au recently. "I feel like my game is in a better place to play more of a role.

"Something I got caught up in (during the 2019 Ashes) was I had to be this economical bowler that hit one spot … almost trying to be what Josh (Hazlewood) and Pat (Cummins) do for the team, which is not what has made our group successful; I was a point of difference, and I tried to go away from that.

"So that's something I've learned going into this Ashes series – to do what I do well, to stick to my strengths to complement the group, rather than have to buy into something else that, whether I don't trust it or not, is not a strength of mine.

"I'm certainly more comfortable to go about it that way.

"And if I'm left out because of it, then that's OK as well."

Both sides will wear black arms on the opening day in honour of the victims of this week’s tragic attacks in Nottingham.

2023 Qantas Ashes Tour of the UK

First Test: Friday June 16-Tuesday June 20, Edgbaston

Second Test: Wednesday June 28-Sunday July 2, Lord’s

Third Test: Thursday July 6-Monday July 10, Headingley

Fourth Test: Wednesday July 19-Sunday July 23, Old Trafford

Fifth Test: Thursday July 27-Monday 31, The Oval

Australia squad: Pat Cummins (c), Scott Boland, Alex Carey (wk), Cameron Green, Marcus Harris, Josh Hazlewood, Travis Head, Josh Inglis (wk), Usman Khawaja, Marnus Labuschagne, Nathan Lyon, Mitch Marsh, Todd Murphy, Michael Neser, Matthew Renshaw, Steve Smith (vc), Mitchell Starc, David Warner

England squad: Ben Stokes (c), James Anderson, Jonathan Bairstow, Stuart Broad, Harry Brook, Zak Crawley, Ben Duckett, Dan Lawrence, Jack Leach, Ollie Pope, Matthew Potts, Ollie Robinson, Joe Root, Josh Tongue, Chris Woakes, Mark Wood