Men's Ashes 2023

Starc left out as England bat first in Ashes opener

Australia selectors make a big call for the first Test at Edgbaston, opting for returning quick Josh Hazlewood at the expense of Mitchell Starc

Louis Cameron at Edgbaston

16 June 2023, 07:37 PM AEST

@LouisDBCameron

