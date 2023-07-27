Men's Ashes 2023

Murphy recalled as Australia choose to bowl

Australia have won the toss and chosen to bowl first as the visitors make one change for the final Test of the Ashes at the Oval

Louis Cameron at the Oval

27 July 2023, 07:10 PM AEST

@LouisDBCameron

cricket.com.au is a production of CA Digital Media - a division of Cricket Australia.

© 2023 Cricket Australia.

All rights reserved.

cricket-com-au-logo
cricket-com-au-logo