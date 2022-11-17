Australia to bowl in first ODI under Cummins captaincy

Pat Cummins had an early win as Australia's new ODI captain, winning the coin toss and opting to bowl first in the opening Dettol ODI against England in Adelaide.

The host nation are keen to bounce back after their early exit from the T20 World Cup as they enter a new era of ODI cricket under Pat Cummins leadership, and enter the game with a dual spin attack of Adam Zampa and Ashton Agar as well as Travis Head at the top of the order and all-rounders Cameron Green and Marcus Stoinis.

The newly crowned World Cup champions will be missing Moeen Ali, Adil Rashid, Sam Curran and Chris Woakes from the team that lifted the 20-over trophy last weekend.

Australia XI: Travis Head, David Warner, Steve Smith, Marnus Labuschagne, Alex Carey (wk), Cameron Green, Marcus Stoinis, Ashton Agar, Pat Cummins (c), Mitch Starc, Adam Zampa

England XI: Jason Roy, Phil Salt, Dawid Malan, James Vince, Sam Billings, Jos Buttler (c, wk), Liam Dawson, Chris Jordan, David Willey, Luke Wood, Olly Stone

Cummins had indicated in his pre-game media conference that Mitchell Starc would return to Australia's limited-overs line-up to take the new ball after being omitted for the team's final T20 World Cup fixture, with Josh Hazlewood likely to lead the attack with him.

The newly appointed ODI captain, who took over the helm following Aaron Finch's retirement from the ODI format earlier this year, also acknowledged the host nation's failure to reach the playoff games of the recent World Cup was a disappointment.

But he added the quick turnaround to ODIs against the reigning world champions in both the 50-over and 20-over represented a timely chance at redemption.

"We all feel like we probably didn't play as well, as we know we can, so this is an opportunity straightaway to play against the best," Cummins said yesterday.

"It's great. They (England) have been the standard for the last four or five years really in white ball cricket, especially ODI, cricket.

"They've got some class players that have played a lot and done well against Australia in particular.

"It's always a great challenge, and it's always a good way to see where you're at as a team, coming up against the best."

After their triumph in the World Cup against Pakistan at the MCG last Sunday, England will be looking to the players added to the ODI squad who weren't part of the 20-over set-up to provide energy and spark.

Among those additions are opener Jason Roy, keeper-batter Sam Billings and all-rounder Liam Dawson, as well as left-arm seamer Luke Wood who was presented with hjis maiden ODI cap prior to the coin toss.

England skipper Jos Buttler conceded a bulk of his squad might be marginally below their best given they fully celebrated their World Cup win.

"It's a quick turnaround into this series, but any time you get to play Australia they are massive games," Buttler said yesterday.

"They (Australia) are a really strong team and they're going to be some hard matches.

"We've got a few guys coming in who are fresh and excited, and looking forward to this series.

"And certainly we want to finish our time in Australia on a high."

The most recent ODI between the Ashes rivals at Adelaide Oval in 2018 saw a remarkable start, with England reduced to 5-8 inside the first half-hour after being sent into bat.

The visitors eventually scraped their way to 196 thanks to 78 from all-rounder Chris Woakes, but a pivotal 86 from Travis Head – installed as David Warner's opening partner today in the wake of Finch's retirement – saw Australia home with three wickets and 13 overs to spare.

Perhaps portentously, Cummins was named player of the match in that most recent encounter having snared 4-24 from his 10 overs.

Men's Dettol ODI Series v England

Thursday Nov 17: Adelaide Oval, 1:50pm

Saturday Nov 19: SCG, 2:20pm

Tuesday Nov 22: MCG, 2:20pm

Australia ODI squad: Pat Cummins (c), Sean Abbott, Ashton Agar, Alex Carey, Cameron Green, Josh Hazlewood, Travis Head, Marnus Labuschagne, Mitchell Marsh, Steve Smith, Mitchell Starc, Marcus Stoinis, David Warner, Adam Zampa

England ODI squad: Jos Buttler (c), Moeen Ali, Sam Billings, Sam Curran, Liam Dawson, Chris Jordan, Dawid Malan, Adil Rashid, Jason Roy, Phil Salt, Olly Stone, James Vince, David Willey, Chris Woakes, Luke Wood

