Smith forced out against England, Green picked again

Hometown boy Cameron Green has been given the nod over Steve Smith for the first Dettol T20I against England in Perth amid continuing intrigue over the allrounder who is still not in Australia's World Cup squad.

Another local, Marcus Stoinis, is back in the side after recovering from a side strain as the Aussies recalled Daniel Sams, Nathan Ellis, Mitch Swepson and Kane Richardson after resting their first-choice bowling attack for the trip west.

Mitch Marsh has also returned to the XI after missing Friday's 31-run win over West Indies and was warming up to bowl, meaning Australia have three genuine bowling options in their top six with him, Green and Stoinis.

Australia XI: David Warner, Aaron Finch (c), Mitch Marsh, Marcus Stoinis, Tim David, Cameron Green, Matthew Wade (wk), Daniel Sams, Nathan Ellis, Kane Richardson, Mitchell Swepson

England XI: Jos Buttler (c, wk), Alex Hales, Dawid Malan, Ben Stokes, Harry Brook, Moeen Ali, Sam Curran, Chris Woakes, Adil Rashid, Reece Topley, Mark Wood

Glenn Maxwell has been rested for the trip along with Pat Cummins, Mitchell Starc, Adam Zampa and Josh Hazlewood.

Australia won the toss and elected to bowl first on a cool afternoon at the state-of-the-art stadium hosting its first international cricket match since the onset of COVID-19, with up to 30,000 fans expected to attend.

An undermanned Australian attack will have their hands full with a powerful England team that has included Ben Stokes for his first T20I over 18 months, while captain Jos Buttler is back after missing the recent Pakistan series.

QUICK SINGLE Undermanned Aussies set for Stokes, Buttler handful

Ashton Agar remains sidelined by an ankle injury, meaning Swepson will play his first T20 International in over a year.

Green has never played an international match in the city he grew up in, and his selection ahead of Smith – albeit likely partially due to his bowling ability – is still notable given the latter is in the World Cup squad and the former is not.

The Aussies have been impressed by Green's T20 abilities with bat and ball, and could still find include him in their 15 for the World Cup if they make a late change or get an injury.

For England, Alex Hales got the nod over Phil Salt in a hotly contested bid to open alongside Buttler.

Hales has recently returned to the England T20 side after more than three years out of the team.

Men's Dettol T20I Series v England

Australia squad (first T20I): Aaron Finch (c), Sean Abbott, Ashton Agar, Tim David, Nathan Ellis, Cameron Green, Josh Inglis, Mitchell Marsh, Kane Richardson, Daniel Sams, Steve Smith, Marcus Stoinis, Mitchel Swepson, Matthew Wade, David Warner

Australia squad (second and third T20Is): Aaron Finch (c), Sean Abbott, Ashton Agar, Pat Cummins, Tim David, Nathan Ellis, Cameron Green, Josh Hazlewood, Josh Inglis, Mitchell Marsh, Glenn Maxwell, Kane Richardson, Daniel Sams, Steve Smith, Mitchell Starc, Marcus Stoinis, Mitchell Swepson, Matthew Wade, David Warner, Adam Zampa

England squad: Jos Buttler (c), Moeen Ali, Harry Brook, Sam Curran, Alex Hales, Chris Jordan, Liam Livingstone, Dawid Malan, Adil Rashid, Phil Salt, Ben Stokes, Reece Topley, David Willey, Chris Woakes, Mark Wood

Sunday Oct 9: Perth Stadium, 7.10pm AEDT

Wednesday Oct 12: Manuka Oval, Canberra 7:10pm AEDT

Friday Oct 14: Manuka Oval, Canberra 7:10pm AEDT

Buy #AUSvENG T20 tickets here