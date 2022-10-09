Australia v England T20Is - Men

Smith forced out against England, Green picked again

Mitch Marsh and Marcus Stoinis return for Australia in Perth, as Steve Smith is forced out of the XI for a second time in three games

Louis Cameron at Perth Stadium

9 October 2022, 06:40 PM AEST

@LouisDBCameron

