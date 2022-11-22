Australia v England ODIs - Men

Cummins returns to XI as Aussies put in to bat

England return to the scene of their T20 World Cup triumph as Jos Buttler wins the coin toss and opts to bowl at the MCG

Jack Paynter at the MCG

22 November 2022, 01:27 PM AEST

@jackpayn

