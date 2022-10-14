Australia v England T20Is - Men

Smith replaces Warner, Maxwell to open in third T20

Australia will take no risks with David Warner who sustained a minor neck injury in the second T20 against England

Jack Paynter at Manuka Oval

14 October 2022, 06:43 PM AEST

@jackpayn

