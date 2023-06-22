Women's Ashes - Test

Litchfield, Garth debut as Australia bat first in Ashes Test

Alyssa Healy has won the toss under sunny skies at Trent Bridge with Australia to bat first in the Ashes opener at Trent Bridge

Laura Jolly at Trent Bridge

22 June 2023, 07:06 PM AEST

