Litchfield, Garth debut as Australia bat first in Ashes Test

Phoebe Litchfield and Kim Garth will make their Test debuts at Trent Bridge, with Australia to bat first after Alyssa Healy won the toss in Nottingham.

Australia have opted against playing both their leg-spinners for the only Test of the multi-format Ashes series, with Alana King winning a spot in the side ahead of Georgia Wareham.

England XI: Tammy Beaumont, Emma Lamb, Heather Knight (c), Natalie Sciver-Brunt, Sophia Dunkley, Danni Wyatt, Amy Jones (wk), Sophie Ecclestone, Kate Cross, Lauren Filer, Lauren Bell

Australia XI: Beth Mooney, Phoebe Litchfield, Ellyse Perry, Tahlia McGrath, Jess Jonassen, Alyssa Healy (c) (wk), Ashleigh Gardner, Annabel Sutherland, Alana King, Kim Garth, Darcie Brown

This Test will be played over five days, rather than four, after the last eight women’s matches in the format all ended in draws, and with four points on offer for the winner the stakes are incredibly high.

QUICK SINGLE Ultimate Guide: All you need to know for the Ashes

The use of the Dukes ball adds another fascinating element to the game, which will be the first women’s Test at the iconic Nottingham venue since 1979; the red Kookaburra has traditionally been used in women’s red-ball matches but the England and Wales Cricket Board made the swap to the Dukes in 2022.

Litchfield, 20, will partner fellow left-hander Beth Mooney at the top of the order, while former Ireland allrounder Garth is set to take the new ball alongside quick Darcie Brown.

Their Baggy Greens round out a trio of international debuts for the pair across the last seven months; both played their first T20Is for Australia in India in December then made their ODI bows in the green and gold against Pakistan a month later.

Aussie greats Mel Jones and Alex Blackwell were on hand to present the duo with Baggy Greens, as Garth became the 182nd woman to play a Test for Australia and Litchfield the 183rd.

'A little bit extra': Aussies fired up for five-day Test opener

Garth rounds out a pace attack also featuring Brown, Annabel Sutherland, Ellyse Perry and Tahlia McGrath, while Healy – who becomes the 20th woman to captain Australia in a Test – will also have three spin options at her disposal in King, Ashleigh Gardner and Jess Jonassen.

Jonassen has been listed to bat at No.5 coming into the match fresh off the unbeaten 173 she scored for Australia A in a three-game warm-up against England’s Test attack in Derby last week, while Healy, who opened in Australia’s last two Tests, has shuffled down to No.6.

Megan Schutt and Grace Harris are the other members of Australia’s 14 player squad alongside Wareham to miss a spot in the XI.

England will also field two debutantes at Trent Bridge with Danni Wyatt making a long-awaited Test debut alongside 22-year-old quick Lauren Filer.

White-ball opener Wyatt, who has played 102 ODIs and 143 T20Is in a 13-year international career, is slotted to come in at No.6 in a move aimed at adding firepower to the middle-order.

Her cap was presented by former England player and current broadcaster Isa Guha, while captain Heather Knight did the honours for Filer, who takes the final spot in the pace attack, edging out fellow speedster Issy Wong.

She joins the likely new-ball pair of Kate Cross and Lauren Bell in England's XI, while allrounder Natalie Sciver-Brunt provides another pace option.

QUICK SINGLE Nerves and excitement as Healy eager for Ashes

Sophie Ecclestone is the sole specialist spinner in the England attack, but will be supported by part-timers including skipper Heather Knight.

Knight's team have not beaten Australia in any format since the final match of the 2019 Ashes, a dead rubber T20 in Bristol, and went winless in the 2022 Ashes.

But the Ashes rivals have not played one another since the 2022 World Cup final in New Zealand, and England have undergone a period of change in the 18 months since that tournament; they have a new coach in Jon Lewis and are rebranding themselves as an aggressive, fearless outfit.

CommBank Ashes Tour of the UK 2023

Australia squad: Alyssa Healy (c), Tahlia McGrath (vc), Darcie Brown, Ashleigh Gardner, Kim Garth, Grace Harris, Jess Jonassen, Alana King, Phoebe Litchfield, Beth Mooney, Ellyse Perry, Megan Schutt, Annabel Sutherland, Georgia Wareham

England Test squad: Heather Knight (c), Natalie Sciver-Brunt (vc), Tammy Beaumont, Lauren Bell, Kate Cross, Sophia Dunkley, Sophie Ecclestone, Lauren Filer, Danielle Gibson, Amy Jones, Emma Lamb, Issy Wong, Danielle Wyatt

Test: June 22-26 at Trent Bridge, Nottingham, 11am local (8pm AEST)

First T20I: July 1 at Edgbaston, Birmingham, 6.35pm (3.35am July 2 AEST)

Second T20I: July 5 at The Oval, London, 6.35pm (3.35am July 6 AEST)

Third T20I: July 8 at Lord’s, London, 6.35pm (3.35am July 9 AEST)

First ODI: July 12 at The County Ground, Bristol, 1pm (10pm AEST)

Second ODI: July 16 at The Rose Bowl, Southampton, 11am (7pm AEST)

Third ODI: July 18 at The County Ground, Taunton, 1pm (10pm AEST)