Kuhnemann on debut, Head returns in Aussie shake-up

Spinner Matthew Kuhnemann bolts in to form a three-pronged spin attack alongside Pat Cummins as the lone paceman while Travis Head returns with Cameron Green, Mitch Starc still injured

Louis Cameron at the Arun Jaitley Stadium, Delhi

17 February 2023, 03:14 PM AEST

@LouisDBCameron

