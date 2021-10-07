CommBank Series v India - T20Is

Darlington, McGrath make T20I debuts as Aussies bowl

Fiery quick Tayla Vlaeminck makes a much-anticipated return to the Australia XI for the first T20I on the Gold Coast

Adam Burnett at Metricon Stadium

7 October 2021, 07:10 PM AEST

